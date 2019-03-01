More Sports:

March 01, 2019

Bryce Harper to Le'Veon Bell: Come to Philly, the ‘greatest city in the world’

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
100418_Leveon-Bell_usat Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Could Le'Veon Bell join the Eagles?

Bryce Harper hasn’t even been officially introduced as member of the Phillies yet, but he’s already Star Hunting.

According to free agent running back Le'Veon Bell’s Instagram story on Friday afternoon (yes, that’s what this has come to), Harper wants Bell to consider taking his talents to South Philly.

MORE: MLB insider sounds pretty confident saying Mike Trout will join Bryce Harper in Philly

Folks, everything is happening.

The first Instagram story here is Bell congratulating Harper on the deal, and noticing that “Philly goin crazy right now”:

Bell Harper 1

Pretty neat, but it’s not out of the ordinary for a rich star athlete to congratulate another rich star athlete.

The second Instagram story is what matters: a screenshot Bell uploaded, with a message from Harper putting on the full-court press:

Bell Harper 2

“Aye come join! Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag”

For a player whose interest in Philadelphia as a city was reportedly lukewarm, that’s a lot of lip service from Harper.

MORE SPORTS: Eagles sign Brandon Graham to a three-year contract extension

On the Bell front, the running back has been oddly aggressive lately in mentioning the Eagles on social media, beginning with this tweet last week:

And now it seems Bell is talking with the city’s newest star in Harper.

What a time this is to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

