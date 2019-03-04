Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0

In case you missed our Eagles-only mock drafts 1.0 and 2.0, you can find them here and here. As a reminder, the Eagles currently have eight draft picks, with two in the second round, and none in the third. Let's just get right to it.

Round 1: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson (6'3, 315)

Wilkins' primary position is at defensive tackle, but he also has extensive experience playing on the edge at defensive end, as you'll see in the following video. Typically, it's defensive ends who can kick inside to defensive tackle, not the other way around, making Wilkins a unique talent.



Wilkins has even played some safety (!).



OK, so not really. Anyway, the Eagles will have a significant need at defensive tackle, assuming the team moves on from Timmy Jernigan this offseason. Wilkins is an athletic, disruptive interior player with some nice versatility.



To be clear, Wilkins likely won't be available at pick 25, but I believe the Eagles could make a modest trade up to attack a need.

Round 2: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss (6'0, 226)

Brown is a receiver whose game best translates to the slot at the pro level. He put up big numbers over the last two seasons at Ole Miss.

A.J. Brown Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 29 412 14.2 2 2017 75 1252 16.7 11 2018 85 1320 15.5 6



At 6'0, 226, Brown has a thick body type, and while he doesn't have elite speed, watch him break tackles and get yards after the catch:



The Eagles of course already have a slot receiver in Nelson Agholor, though there are reports (that I believe are true) that the Eagles are shopping Agholor. Even if Agholor remains on the team in 2019, the notion that the Eagles are shopping him doesn't bode well for his long term future in Philly.

Brown reminds me a lot of a bigger Golden Tate, for his competitiveness and unwillingness to go down once he has the ball in his hands. If the Eagles liked Tate, they'll love Brown. Personally, I don't think Brown should be available anywhere near pick No. 53, but the NFL typically doesn't value slot receivers very high in the draft. We'll see.

Round 2: Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M (5'8, 206)

In 2018, Williams was third in the nation in rushing yards. His career numbers:

Trayveon Williams Rush Yards YPC TD 2016 156 1057 6.8 8 2017 173 798 4.6 8 2018 271 1760 6.5 18



Williams is short, but well built, like Darren Sproles. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield, as Texas A&M moved him around the formation to create mismatches. Add in that he's also competent in pass protection, and the Eagles should have interest. A highlight reel:



The Eagles' issues at running back were obvious in 2018, and Williams would be a good fit.

Round 4: Mecole Hardman, WR, Georgia (5'10, 187)

Hardman was a forgotten player on Georgia's offense at times, but he possesses many of the traits the Eagles could use at wide receiver. He's a fast vertical threat, he returns kicks and punts, and Georgia uses him on jet sweeps. A highlight reel:



The Eagles don't have any long-term options at returner. Hardman could be that, plus a versatile threat with speed in the regular offense. Oh, and he ran a 4.33 at the Combine.



Round 4: Ross Pierschbacher, OG/C, Alabama (6'4, 307)

Pierschbacher has been a starter on Bama's offensive line since he was a freshman in 2015, who had 57 starts over his college career. In his first three seasons, Pierschbacher got experience starting at both guard spots, before taking over at center in 2018. The Eagles will value that versatility.

Here's his game against USC in 2016. He's the RG here:



The Eagles will have to make a decision on a team option for Stefen Wisniewski in 2019. Should they opt not to bring him back at roughly $3.7 million (I believe he returns), interior OL depth will be needed. But even if Wis returns, the Eagles would still be smart to add another young, versatile interior lineman.

Round 5: Sheldrick Redwine, S, Miami (6'0, 202)

Redwine was a corner at Miami for two seasons before he moved to safety. As you should know by now, Jim Schwartz likes his safeties to have corner experience in their backgrounds. Redwine has good man-coverage ability against tight ends, he is a good blitzer, and he is a physical run defender. A highlight reel:



Redwine is the type of confident player that Jim Schwartz should love.

Round 6: Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo (6'1, 255)

As noted above, the Eagles have prioritized production, and Hodge certainly has that, racking up 414 tackles (21 for loss) in three years at Buffalo. He doesn't have ideal speed, and isn't going to make a lot of impressive sideline-to-sideline plays, but he is a strong, physical run defender who gets off blocks and makes his presence known. Here's his game against Temple this year.



In a division with Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and Derrius Guice, the Eagles could use a plus run stopping linebacker in their base defense, and Hodge could be a fit in the late rounds.

Round 6: Corbin Kaufusi, DE, BYU (6'9, 275)



Corbin's similarly-sized brother Bronson was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but he has turned out to be a bust (5 career tackles), though he has managed to stay on 53-man rosters. At 6'9, 275, Corbin Kaufusi is absolutely going to draw interest from teams around the league because of his size-athleticism combination. As the below video shows, Kaufusi does indeed have upside:

In 2018, Kaufusi had 55 tackles (8.5 for loss), and 7.5 sacks. That's decent production that

.

Kaufusi could be a later-round developmental project for a team like the Eagles, who can now take their time developing a pass rushing prospect with Brandon Graham re-signing.

