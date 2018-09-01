More Sports:

September 01, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles 2019 draft picks

By Jimmy Kempski
The setup during last year's NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

We're really far away from the 2019 NFL Draft, but the Eagles have made three trades that affect their picks that year, and will likely be awarded four compensatory picks. 

First, they traded Allen Barbre to the Denver Broncos for a conditional seventh round pick, and later they traded Jon Dorenbos to the New Orleans Saints for additional seventh round pick. That pick then reverted back to the Saints after it was discovered that Dorenbos needed heart surgery.

Then they traded down from the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, landing a second round pick in 2019 in the process.

And finally, they traded up in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft for Jordan Mailata. The cost was a 2019 seventh round pick.

Here is a look at the Eagles' 2019 draft picks, which we'll update anytime it changes:

 RoundHow acquired 
 1Eagles' own pick 
 2Eagles' own pick 
 2Acquired from Ravens during 2018 NFL Draft 
 3Eagles' own pick
 4Eagles' own pick 
 5 (projected)Compensatory pick 
 5Eagles' own pick 
 6Eagles' own pick 
 6 (projected)Compensatory pick 
6 (projected)Compensatory pick 
 7Either the Eagles' own pick, or the pick acquired from Broncos for Allen Barbre, depending on which one they traded during the 2018 NFL Draft (for Mailata), which has yet to be determined.
 7 (projected)Compensatory pick 


