NFL rumors: Nick Foles is close to signing deal with Jaguars

When Howie Roseman addressed the media a few days ago in Indianapolis, he got quite a few questions about Nick Foles — and understandably so.

The Super Bowl LII MVP is set to become a free agent after the 30-year-old quarterback bought his free agency to void a 2019 team option, and the Eagles front office is ready to move on and commit completely to Carson Wentz. According to a report from Philly.com's Les Bowen, Foles may have a new team all but ready to sign him.

The only Eagles quarterback to ever win a Super Bowl is bound for Jacksonville when NFL free agency opens March 13, according to NFL sources with knowledge of the situation.

A market for Nick Foles outside of Jacksonville has not developed, and though nothing is certain until it is official, the Jaguars absolutely expect to sign Foles, sources said. They have been working on the structure of a contract, as the Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

As McLane also reported, it might not place Foles among the league’s highest-paid QBs, since the Jags appear to be the only bidder. [Philly.com]

Bowen goes on to explain why the Jags are the perfect match for Foles, as they boast a potent defense and are not in rebuilding mode — like many other potential targets like the Giants or Dolphins would be in.

The Eagles wanted to set Foles free as soon as possible to allow him to find a new team to lead. It seems their kindness has allowed Foles to explore his market pretty quickly.

"It's hard when you have someone who is incredibly valuable to your organization at the most important position in sports," Roseman said. "At the same time, we have had incredible success with him when he's had top play, four playoff wins over the last two years, a great teammate, an incredible resource for Carson and Nate Sudfeld. At the same time, he deserves the chance to lead a team."



A deal cannot be officially discussed until the "legal tampering" period begins next week on March 11. It seems likely sometime shortly after that the deal will be announced — if in fact the reports prove to be true.

Philly does not have Jacksonville on its schedule next year.

