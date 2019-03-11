More Sports:

March 11, 2019

Report: Eagles expected to sign former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Malik Jackson

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles have already struck, landing former Jaguars DT Malik Jackson before the tampering period has even begun. Jackson was released by the Jaguars on Saturday, and was thus free to sign with any team immediately.

It's a very inexpensive deal, if the following numbers are correct:

If indeed the above numbers are right, it would signal that the NFL thinks Jackson is on a sharp downward trend, because the player in the following highlight reel from the 2017 season is worth a lot more than $10 million over three years: 


UPDATE: Those numbers were indeed reported incorrectly initially. This makes far more sense:

Jackson was a great player on the Super Bowl-winning Broncos' defensive line in 2015, which caused the Jags to break the bank for him on a 6-year $85 million deal in 2016. Since then, he has had 18 sacks over three seasons in Jacksonville. The Eagles obviously believe he can still be a disruptive interior rusher in the NFL.

Because Jackson was released, he would not count toward the 2020 compensatory pick formula.

