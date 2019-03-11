More Sports:

March 11, 2019

Live updates: Latest free agency news and rumors from around the NFL

What moves will the Eagles make as the new league year begins?

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine.

There will be an avalanche of NFL news today.

The new league year is about to begin, and the NFL's affectionately entitled "legal tampering period" begins at noon today, and continues until 4 p,.m. Wednesday when teams are allowed to ink players to contracts.

During this time period, teams and players are free to discuss contracts, though they can't sign them yet.

The Eagles are typically pretty busy on these few days, as budding trades and free agent deals leak out sooner than they are supposed to.

Jimmy Kempski will keep you covered with updates on every rumor and signing right here. You can also follow along in real time below as our live chat/open thread will cover the news as it happens:

