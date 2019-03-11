Live updates: Latest free agency news and rumors from around the NFL

There will be an avalanche of NFL news today.

The new league year is about to begin, and the NFL's affectionately entitled "legal tampering period" begins at noon today, and continues until 4 p,.m. Wednesday when teams are allowed to ink players to contracts.

During this time period, teams and players are free to discuss contracts, though they can't sign them yet.

The Eagles are typically pretty busy on these few days, as budding trades and free agent deals leak out sooner than they are supposed to.

Jimmy Kempski will keep you covered with updates on every rumor and signing right here. You can also follow along in real time below as our live chat/open thread will cover the news as it happens:

