Eagles DT Haloti Ngata retires

March 18, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata announced that he is retiring from the NFL on Monday morning. He spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, three with the Detroit Lions, and his final season in 2018 with the Eagles.
View this post on Instagram
Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude. Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. “Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it.” Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. 💪🏽 #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens @detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles
A post shared by Haloti Ngata (@hngata92) on
Ngata made $2.6 million with the Eagles last season, playing in 13 games, and starting nine. He missed three games with a calf injury.
Ngata was highly unlikely to return to the team in 2019 because of his age and declining production. In 2018, he had 17 tackles and one sack. He turned 35 in January.
In his prime, Ngata was a great player. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All Pro, and a three-time second-team All Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens after the 2012 season. Also, he was regarded by some as the best cornhole player in the Eagles locker room.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader