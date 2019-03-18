More Sports:

March 18, 2019

Eagles DT Haloti Ngata retires

By Jimmy Kempski
031819HalotiNgata Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports

Haloti Ngata announced his retirement on Monday.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Haloti Ngata announced that he is retiring from the NFL on Monday morning. He spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, three with the Detroit Lions, and his final season in 2018 with the Eagles.

Ngata made $2.6 million with the Eagles last season, playing in 13 games, and starting nine. He missed three games with a calf injury. 

Ngata was highly unlikely to return to the team in 2019 because of his age and declining production. In 2018, he had 17 tackles and one sack. He turned 35 in January. 

In his prime, Ngata was a great player. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a two-time first-team All Pro, and a three-time second-team All Pro. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens after the 2012 season. Also, he was regarded by some as the best cornhole player in the Eagles locker room.

