Eagles sign S Andrew Sendejo

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed former Minnesota Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo to a one-year deal.

Sendejo, 31, only played in five games in 2018. He suffered a groin injury Week 5 against the Eagles, and was eventually placed on injured reserve, ending his season. In those five games, Sendejo had 21 tackles and one pass breakup.

In 2017, Sendejo started on a Vikings team that went to the NFC Championship Game. In 13 games during the regular season, he had 80 tackles, two INTs, and seven pass breakups. In the NFC Championship Game, he got run over by LeGarrette Blount.



Sendejo adds some depth to an Eagles defense in need of a third safety behind Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod.

Last Monday, the Vikings declined an option on Sendejo's contract in 2019, making him a free agent. Minnesota did not release him, which is a distinction worth noting. If Sendejo signed a contract big enough, he will qualify toward the compensatory pick formula.

