Report: Eagles trade for DeSean Jackson

March 11, 2019
DeSean Jackson is coming back to Philadelphia. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles traded for Jackson, adding much-needed speed to an offense that already has very good weapons in the passing game.
DeSean Jackson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @RapSheet— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2019
Tim McManus has the contract details:
DeSean Jackson’s reworked contract with the Eagles is expected to be three years for $27 million, source said.— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) March 11, 2019
It didn't take much trade compensation to get him:
DeSean Jackson gets $13 million guaranteed on a restructure. Eagles send a 6th rd pick in 2019 to Tampa and get back a 7th in 2020— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 11, 2019
Jackson remains a premier deep threat in the NFL, as he is still only 32 years old, and has more TD scores of 60+ yards (24 of them!) than any player in NFL history. Below are all 24 of them. Some of them may look familiar to you.
On the field, Jackson is a perfect fit for the Eagles' offense. His mere presence should open up the short-to-intermediate passing game for guys like Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert, as well as having a positive effect on the run game. And if the defense cheats up, then Jackson still has the wheels to take the top off the defense, like the Eagles saw for themsleves last year in Tampa.
The front office is surrounding Carson Wentz with premium talent. Next up: Running back.
