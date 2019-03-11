Report: Eagles trade for DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson is coming back to Philadelphia. According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Eagles traded for Jackson, adding much-needed speed to an offense that already has very good weapons in the passing game.

Tim McManus has the contract details:

It didn't take much trade compensation to get him:

Jackson remains a premier deep threat in the NFL, as he is still only 32 years old, and has more TD scores of 60+ yards (24 of them!) than any player in NFL history. Below are all 24 of them. Some of them may look familiar to you.





On the field, Jackson is a perfect fit for the Eagles' offense. His mere presence should open up the short-to-intermediate passing game for guys like Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Dallas Goedert, as well as having a positive effect on the run game. And if the defense cheats up, then Jackson still has the wheels to take the top off the defense, like the Eagles saw for themsleves last year in Tampa.

The front office is surrounding Carson Wentz with premium talent. Next up: Running back.

