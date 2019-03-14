Former Eagles WR Jordan Matthews signs with the 49ers

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers announced the signing Thursday night.

Matthews signed with the Eagles during the season in 2018, and was a reasonably productive player when he got opportunities, at least in terms of expectations. He finished the season with 20 catches for 300 yards (15.0 YPC), and 2 TDs. He also caught a 37-yard touchdown pass in the playoffs against the Saints.



The Eagles lost wide receiver Golden Tate earlier in the day. Both Tate and Matthews had little chance of returning to the team after they traded for DeSean Jackson and opted to keep Nelson Agholor on his fifth-year option.

We'll update with money details (and subsequent compensatory pick projections) when they are made available.

