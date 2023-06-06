More Sports:

June 06, 2023

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: S Sydney Brown

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
6.1.23_EaglesSydney-Brown_ColleenClaggett-9588.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Sydney Brown (21)

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll try to find a comp for third-round safety Sydney Brown.

Previous player comp profiles

Jalen Carter | Nolan Smith | Tyler Steen

Brown is undersized, at least in terms of height, but he is a high-level athlete.

Brown was also a highly productive player for Illinois in 2022, making 60 tackles, 6 INTs (including a pick-six), a forced fumble, and a fumble return for a TD. He makes plays, and he's a big hitter:


I've seen a number of interesting comps for Brown, including the Cardinals' Budda Baker and the 49ers' Talanoa Hufanga, but the player that he reminds me of is Donte Whitner, who formerly played for the Bills, 49ers, Browns, and Washington.

Like Brown, Whitner was a short safety with some heft who displayed impressive speed, explosiveness, and strength at the Combine:

Measurable Sydney Brown Donte Whitner 
Height 5'10 5'10 
Weight 211 204 
40 time 4.47 4.40 
Vertical jump 40 1/2" 40" 
Broad jump 130" 132" 
Bench press 23 18 


Also like Brown, Whitner was always willing to throw his body around, and became known around the NFL as an enforcer in the secondary. To be determined if Brown can make receivers wary of going over the middle like Whitner did (probably not in today's rule-changed NFL), but Brown has similar size/explosiveness measurables, and they both bring energy and physicality to the safety position.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Sydney Brown Eagles rookie comps

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this summer

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Delco teen fatally shot by police after he allegedly struck 2 state troopers on I-95 near Penn's Landing
Philadelphia Drag Race Shooting

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Phillies

Five thoughts on the Phillies' miserable series sweep from the Mets
Taijaun-Walker-Reaction-Homer-Phillies-Mets-6.1.23-MLB.jpg

Media

Kristen Welker to take over for Chuck Todd as NBC 'Meet the Press' moderator
kristen welker meet the press

Festivals

Odunde Festival returns to South Philly June 11 with celebrations of West African culture
Odunde Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved