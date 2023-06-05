Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OL Tyler Steen

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll try to find a comp for third-round offensive lineman Tyler Steen.

Steen played his entire college career at offensive tackle, but the Eagles are playing him initially at guard, which makes sense, given his short, 32 3/4" arms. It should be no surprise by now that if the Eagles take an offensive lineman with a high pick, that guy is going to have impressive athleticism. And, well, Steen does.



Here he is protecting the blind side of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young. As you can see below, he has nimble feet for a 6'6, 320-pound guy, and he's a finisher in the run game. He's No. 54:

While the Eagles listed Steen at guard, they think that he has guard/tackle versatility, which makes sense. The player he reminds me of is the Dolphins' Robert Hunt, who started games at Louisiana-Lafayette at LG, LT, and RT, but has found a home along Miami's offensive line as the starting RG. He is probably best known for the greatest moment in Thursday Night Football history:

Like Steen, Hunt has good feet for a big-bodied lineman. For example:

Short arms necessitated a full-time move to guard for Hunt at the pro level, where he has become a quality starter after three NFL seasons. In addition to their respective moves from tackle to guard, Steen and Hunt have similar size measurables:

Measurable Tyler Steen Robert Hunt Height 6'6 6'5 Weight 321 323 Arm Length 32 3/4" 33 1/2" Hand size 10 1/2" 10 3/4"



Hunt is a little bit more of a violent finisher than Steen, but their overall skill sets and play styles mirror each others' closely.

