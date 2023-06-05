Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OL Tyler Steen

June 05, 2023
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll try to find a comp for third-round offensive lineman Tyler Steen.
Steen played his entire college career at offensive tackle, but the Eagles are playing him initially at guard, which makes sense, given his short, 32 3/4" arms. It should be no surprise by now that if the Eagles take an offensive lineman with a high pick, that guy is going to have impressive athleticism. And, well, Steen does.
Here he is protecting the blind side of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, Bryce Young. As you can see below, he has nimble feet for a 6'6, 320-pound guy, and he's a finisher in the run game. He's No. 54:
While the Eagles listed Steen at guard, they think that he has guard/tackle versatility, which makes sense. The player he reminds me of is the Dolphins' Robert Hunt, who started games at Louisiana-Lafayette at LG, LT, and RT, but has found a home along Miami's offensive line as the starting RG. He is probably best known for the greatest moment in Thursday Night Football history:
Robert Hunt auditioning at RB this offseason for teams, per source pic.twitter.com/zDmQEDOKWB— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 12, 2021
Like Steen, Hunt has good feet for a big-bodied lineman. For example:
🌹🌹🌹 for Connor Williams, Robert Hunt and Rob Jones for their hand in the Raheem Mostert popped TD run. Jones seals but the combo off the 1T with Hunt and Williams is *chef's kiss* level work to cutoff the 2nd level & set the lane. pic.twitter.com/e1EWqcs3Xk— Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) November 14, 2022
Short arms necessitated a full-time move to guard for Hunt at the pro level, where he has become a quality starter after three NFL seasons. In addition to their respective moves from tackle to guard, Steen and Hunt have similar size measurables:
|Measurable
|Tyler Steen
|Robert Hunt
|Height
|6'6
|6'5
|Weight
|321
|323
|Arm Length
|32 3/4"
|33 1/2"
|Hand size
|10 1/2"
|10 3/4"
Hunt is a little bit more of a violent finisher than Steen, but their overall skill sets and play styles mirror each others' closely.
