Eagles roster 2026: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

With Philadelphia Eagles training camp just a few weeks away, we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.

34 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby.

• Fullback: None.



• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.

• Edge defender: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo.

• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter.

• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen.

• Safety: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.

• Notes: I would give this group a 90+% chance of making the team. Last year, we had 34 locks, and they all made the team. We have 34 locks again this year.

I suppose that there's a small chance that a situation emerges that makes Tanner McKee a logical trade target, but in my opinion that doesn't presently exist. Obviously, barring trade, he will be on the roster.

The other guy who some might object to is Hollywood Brown. He got $5 million guaranteed from the Eagles, and he canceled out a comp pick. Also, he's a legitimate, professional receiver. He'll be on the team.

11 not-quite-locks 🔓

• Quarterback: Cole Payton.

• Running back: Will Shipley.

• Fullback: None.



• Wide receiver: None.

• Tight end: Johnny Mundt.

• Offensive tackle: None.

• Interior offensive line: Micah Morris.

• Edge defender: Arnold Ebeketie.

• Interior defensive line: Byron Young, Ty Robinson.

• Linebacker: Smael Mondon.

• Cornerback: Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo.

• Safety: Cole Wisniewski.

• Specialists: None.

• Notes: All the players in this group would have to be unexpectedly bad in training camp not to make the team.

The Eagles have cut drafted rookie quarterbacks twice in the last seven seasons, which is why I don't have Cole Payton as a full lock. I do think he has more runway than the previous QB cuts (Kyle McCord and Clayton Thorson) because of his athletic upside.

Along the interior defensive line, I debated putting Byron Young in the lock category and Ty Robinson among the bubble players, but settled on putting them both here, though I believe Young is on firmer ground than Robinson.

Will Shipley has to show something in camp this year, but he also doesn't have much competition behind him.

My only pause with putting Johnny Mundt among the locks is his age. He's 32, and tight ends don't age super well. He is the team's best blocking tight end in theory, so I certainly expect him to make the team and I actually have him higher than Eli Stowers on the depth chart presently, but he still has to prove that to a new team.