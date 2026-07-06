Eagles roster 2026: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

July 06, 2026
With Philadelphia Eagles training camp just a few weeks away, we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby.
• Fullback: None.
• Wide receiver: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise Brown.
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Markel Bell, Fred Johnson.
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Drew Kendall.
• Edge defender: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith.
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo.
• Linebacker: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter.
• Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Riq Woolen.
• Safety: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann.
• Notes: I would give this group a 90+% chance of making the team. Last year, we had 34 locks, and they all made the team. We have 34 locks again this year.
I suppose that there's a small chance that a situation emerges that makes Tanner McKee a logical trade target, but in my opinion that doesn't presently exist. Obviously, barring trade, he will be on the roster.
The other guy who some might object to is Hollywood Brown. He got $5 million guaranteed from the Eagles, and he canceled out a comp pick. Also, he's a legitimate, professional receiver. He'll be on the team.
• Quarterback: Cole Payton.
• Running back: Will Shipley.
• Fullback: None.
• Wide receiver: None.
• Tight end: Johnny Mundt.
• Offensive tackle: None.
• Interior offensive line: Micah Morris.
• Edge defender: Arnold Ebeketie.
• Interior defensive line: Byron Young, Ty Robinson.
• Linebacker: Smael Mondon.
• Cornerback: Michael Carter, Kelee Ringo.
• Safety: Cole Wisniewski.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: All the players in this group would have to be unexpectedly bad in training camp not to make the team.
The Eagles have cut drafted rookie quarterbacks twice in the last seven seasons, which is why I don't have Cole Payton as a full lock. I do think he has more runway than the previous QB cuts (Kyle McCord and Clayton Thorson) because of his athletic upside.
Along the interior defensive line, I debated putting Byron Young in the lock category and Ty Robinson among the bubble players, but settled on putting them both here, though I believe Young is on firmer ground than Robinson.
Will Shipley has to show something in camp this year, but he also doesn't have much competition behind him.
My only pause with putting Johnny Mundt among the locks is his age. He's 32, and tight ends don't age super well. He is the team's best blocking tight end in theory, so I certainly expect him to make the team and I actually have him higher than Eli Stowers on the depth chart presently, but he still has to prove that to a new team.
• Quarterback: Andy Dalton.
• Running back: Dameon Pierce.
• Fullback: Cameron Latu.
• Wide receiver: Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey.
• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra, E.J. Jenkins.
• Offensive tackle: Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams.
• Interior offensive line: Willie Lampkin, Michael Jordan.
• Edge defender: A.J. Epenesa, Keyshawn James-Newby.
• Interior defensive line: Uar Bernard, Gabe Hall.
• Linebacker: Chance Campbell.
• Cornerback: Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams.
• Safety: J.T. Gray, Andre' Sam.
• Specialists: Rocco Underwood.
• Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (34) plus the "not-quite-locks" (11) equals 45. If all the locks and near-locks make the team (spoiler: we'll probably get a couple wrong) that leaves 8 open spots.
I'm guessing some of you may object to Uar Bernard's presence in this section. He is far from a lock, in my opinion, and the team will likely try to find a way to IR him for the season. He has a long way to go before he's going to be playing in a real NFL game.
The position that will be fun from a "back of the roster" standpoint will be receiver, where there are four players in this group. Darius Cooper and Johnny Wilson are competing directly against each other for a dirty work role, while Elijah Moore and Britain Covey will try to prove they are roster-worthy in different ways.
One player I nearly put in the near-lock section was Jonathan Jones, who had a good spring.
Rocco Underwood is the only long snapper on the roster presently, but he's also an undrafted rookie. He's competing against himself, and other long snappers around the league competing for jobs. By my count, there are six teams with two long snappers heading into camp.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: Elijah Mitchell.
• Fullback: Carson Steele.
• Wide receiver: Danny Gray, Quez Watkins, Samori Toure, Erik Ezukanma.
• Tight end: Stone Smartt, Dae'Quan Wright.
• Offensive tackle: Hollin Pierce, John Ojukwu.
• Interior offensive line: Jake Majors, Jaeden Roberts.
• Edge defender: Jose Ramirez, Joshua Weru.
• Interior defensive line: Zion Wilson, Ta'Quon Graham.
• Linebacker: Deontae Lawson.
• Cornerback: Jakorian Bennett, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ambry Thomas, Shaun Wade.
• Safety: Kapena Gushiken, Maximus Pulley.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: I would give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-20 percent chance of making the team. Last year, three of my "longshots" — WR Darius Cooper, OL Brett Toth, and iDL Gabe Hall — beat the odds and made the initial 53-man roster.
If I were to predict which longshots could force their way onto the roster via a good camp, I would go with undrafted rookies Kapena Gushiken or Maximus Pulley. The opportunity is certainly there at safety.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader