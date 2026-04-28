How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2027 NFL Draft?

On the Monday after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free-agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula was reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks will mostly be known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached the deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... one.

The Eagles lost four players in free agency who will count toward the comp pick formula: Jaelen Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship, and Jahan Dotson.

They gained three players in free agency who will count toward the comp pick formula — Riq Woolen, Marquise Brown, and Arnold Ebiketie — per OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart, shown here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Jaelan Phillips ($30 million) - 3rd round

Nakobe Dean ($12 million) - 5th round Riq Woolen ($12 million) - 5th round Reed Blankenship ($8.25 million) - 6th round Marquise Brown ($5 million) - 7th round Jahan Dotson ($7.5 million) - 6th round Arnold Ebiketie ($4.3 million) - 7th round

The acquisitions of Woolen, Brown, and Ebiketie will cancel out picks the Eagles otherwise would have been awarded for the losses of Dean, Blankenship, and Dotson. Is there a chance Ebiketie won't count toward the formula? Last year, Azeez Ojulari signed a one-year deal that was reportedly worth $4 million. He actually only made $3.46 million. Incentives in his contract were likely not qualified as "Likely To Be Earned." And because he only made $3.46 million, he fell below the threshold to qualify for a comp pick. As such, he did not cancel out the a pick the Eagles would receive for the loss of Isaiah Rodgers in free agency. Ebiketie's contract seemed similar to Ojulari's. And certainly, the Eagles' front office knows how to play the comp pick game. They are cognizant of it when negotiating contracts. And as we saw, they had a plan this offseason to add a legitimate veteran edge defender to join Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt whether that was to simply re-sign Phillips or add another edge defender from outside the organization. They were in on Trey Hendrickson, and they eventually traded for Jonathan Greenard. They very likely knew full well that when they signed Ebiketie that he would be no higher than the fourth edge defender in the pecking order. Would they be willing to miss out on a comp pick to sign a fourth edge defender? The Eagles rarely comment on player contract or negotiations, and unsurprisingly, they did not respond to an inquiry on Ebiketie's contract and whether it was likely to qualify toward toward the comp pick formula, or not. I did reach out to OverTheCap's Nick Korte, who said that he had looked at Ebiketie's contract in detail and could not find anything unusual. He is confident that Ebiketie will count toward the formula. So, we'll project that the Eagles will only receive the one comp pick, in the third round for the loss of Phillips. We updated the Eagles' 2027 picks here.

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