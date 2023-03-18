More Sports:

March 18, 2023

NFL free agency live stream, open thread: Will Eagles get help on defense this weekend?

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Howie Roseman Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett Colleen Claggett/PhillyVoice

Eagles GM Howie Roseman back in August 2022.

It's been a pretty busy free agency period so far for the Eagles, who are building their 2023 defense on the fly.

With a bevy of free agents slated to return (like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and others) and a bunch more signing in new cities (like Javon Hargraves, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and others), the Birds still have no idea what they will boast in terms of linebackers and safties.

There is also a big, Isaac Seumalo sized hole on the offensive line waiting to be addressed.

Will the Eagles make news this weekend? They could sign a player at any time to bolster their slowly shaping roster.

Don't miss any of the news, rumors or analysis. We've got you covered just below with our daily Eagles live stream and open thread.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Howie Roseman NFL free agency

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded
Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023

Just In

Must Read

Development

Chinatown organization takes stand against 76ers' arena plan, 'disappointing' the team's developer
76ers Arena Chinatown PCDC

Sponsored

All Star Labor Classic is April 16
Limited - All Star Classic

Women's Health

Maternal deaths have surged to their highest mark since 1965, despite being mostly preventable
U.S. maternal mortality

Eagles

A look at how QB Marcus Mariota will fit within the Eagles' offense
031723MarcusMariota

Lifestyle

Delaware County cooking classes offer kids hands-on experience in the kitchen
chef dads table delco scott noye broomall cooking classes

Entertainment

New Jersey's inaugural North to Shore entertainment festival kicks off in Atlantic City this June
gavin degraw

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved