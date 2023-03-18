NFL free agency live stream, open thread: Will Eagles get help on defense this weekend?

It's been a pretty busy free agency period so far for the Eagles, who are building their 2023 defense on the fly.

With a bevy of free agents slated to return (like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham and others) and a bunch more signing in new cities (like Javon Hargraves, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White and others), the Birds still have no idea what they will boast in terms of linebackers and safties.

There is also a big, Isaac Seumalo sized hole on the offensive line waiting to be addressed.

Will the Eagles make news this weekend? They could sign a player at any time to bolster their slowly shaping roster.

Will the Eagles make news this weekend? They could sign a player at any time to bolster their slowly shaping roster.

