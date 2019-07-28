Eagles sign CB Orlando Scandrick, will be without CB Cre'Von LeBlanc for a while

On Saturday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed former Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick. To make room for Scandrick on the roster, the team released rookie DT Anthony Rush.

Scandrick has been in the NFL for 10 years. The first nine were in Dallas, before the Cowboys released him during the 2018 offseason. He signed with Washington, who released him a few weeks into training camp, before landing with the Chiefs.

In 2018 in Kansas City, Scandrick played in 15 games, starting seven. He had 44 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and 13 pass breakups. Those numbers may sound decent, but Andy Reid announced that he was benching Scandrick prior to the Chiefs' Week 16 matchup against Seattle. Scandrick did not appear at all in that game. He played three snaps Week 17, just eight snaps in the Chiefs' divisional round win over the Colts, and he did not play at all against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

After the Eagles selected Avonte Maddox in the 2018 NFL Draft, we compared him to Scandrick, who was a speedy and feisty slot corner when he was in his prime. Scandrick is now 32 years of age, and just trying to stay in the league.

One thing that has stood out about Scandrick's game over the last decade is his ability to blitz from his slot corner position. In fact, in our Cowboys dumpster fire post a few summers ago, we goofed on Dallas' pass rush because Scandrick was (at the time) their active leader in career sacks, but obviously, that wasn't meant to slight Scandrick.

In his time in Dallas, if you watched the "All or Nothing" series on Amazon about the Cowboys' 2017 season, you could clearly see that Scandrick was one of the respected veterans on the team. His highlight of that series was the following 43-second tirade that included 14 F-bombs. This is NSFW, obviously:



The addition of Scandrick is obviously a reaction to news that second-team slot corner Cre'Von LeBlanc has a sprained ankle.

With Jalen Mills on the PUP list and Ronald Darby not yet ready to participate in team drills, the Eagles simply need bodies at to get them through practices, and Scandrick is a veteran who will, at a minimum, give the Eagles' receivers competitive reps.

