Eagles sign former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday evening that they have signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Tartt (6'1, 215), 30, was a second-round pick of the Niners in 2015 out of Samford who has played in 80 regular season games, with 64 starts. In 2021, Tartt had 66 tackles (5 for loss), with just one pass breakup and no interceptions. Over his seven-year NFL career, Tartt has just 18 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.

You may remember Tartt from the 2021 NFC Championship Game, when he dropped what should have been an easy interception of Matthew Stafford, a play that may have prevented the 49ers from advancing to the Super Bowl.

If you're looking for a highlight reel, I'll save you YouTube search:

Safety is an obvious weakness on the Eagles' roster, and in Tartt they add an experienced player, though one who has not made a big impact. Tartt will compete for a roster spot in Eagles training camp, perhaps as something of a safety/linebacker hybrid or as a third safety, but I wouldn't be immediately penciling him into the starting lineup ahead of Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps.

