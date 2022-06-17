More Sports:

June 17, 2022

Eagles sign former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
061722JaquiskiTartt Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

New Eagles safety Jaquiski Tartt

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Friday evening that they have signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Tartt (6'1, 215), 30, was a second-round pick of the Niners in 2015 out of Samford who has played in 80 regular season games, with 64 starts. In 2021, Tartt had 66 tackles (5 for loss), with just one pass breakup and no interceptions. Over his seven-year NFL career, Tartt has just 18 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.

You may remember Tartt from the 2021 NFC Championship Game, when he dropped what should have been an easy interception of Matthew Stafford, a play that may have prevented the 49ers from advancing to the Super Bowl.

If you're looking for a highlight reel, I'll save you YouTube search: 

Safety is an obvious weakness on the Eagles' roster, and in Tartt they add an experienced player, though one who has not made a big impact. Tartt will compete for a roster spot in Eagles training camp, perhaps as something of a safety/linebacker hybrid or as a third safety, but I wouldn't be immediately penciling him into the starting lineup ahead of Anthony Harris and Marcus Epps.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Jaquiski Tartt

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Education

New superintendent of Philly schools to conduct listening tour during his first 100 days
Watlington SDP Superintendent

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Health News

National tampon shortage underscores existing gaps in access to menstrual products
Tampon Shortage

Flyers

John Tortorella hired as Flyers head coach
John-Tortorella-Flyers-Head-Coach.jpg

Food & Drink

Herr's names three finalists in search for new Philly-inspired chip flavor
Herrs Philly Flavored Chip

Festivals

Brauhaus Schmitz to host block party on South Street with live music and tons of beer
Sommerfest

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved