Eagles sign three WRs to practice squad, release TE Billy Brown

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have signed three wide receivers to the practice squad, and released tight end Billy Brown. The receivers are Reggie Davis, Braxton Miller, and Dorren Miller.

A look at each of the three receivers:

Braxton Miller

The most notable name among the trio is Braxton Miller, who was a high-profile quarterback with extraordinary athleticism in college at Ohio State, who moved to wide receiver. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round (85th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, but has not been much of a factor in his two-year professional career, and was released at 53-man cutdowns nine days ago.

Braxton Miller Rec Yards YPC TD 2016 15 99 6.6 1 2017 19 162 8.5 1 TOTAL 34 261 7.7 2



The Eagles will try to develop his skills, which is something the Texans were evidently unable to do.

Reggie Davis

Davis was an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Georgia who has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. Davis was briefly on the Browns' 53-man roster last season, but he did not appear in any games.

At Georgia, he wasn't much of a receiver, as he had just 38 catches and 618 yards in his four seasons there, with a college career high of 12 catches during the 2016 season. He was, however, Georgia's primary kick returner his last two seasons there, though he only averaged 22 yards per return.

His appeal is that he ran a 4.36 at Georgia's pro day, though he measured in at 6'0, 158 at that time.

Dorren Miller

Dorren Miller fits a common theme with Eagles wide receiver acquisitions, a high yards per catch average. Last year at Carson-Newman University, Miller had 37 catches for 868 yards (23.5 YPC) and 6 TDs, including eight catches of 40+ yards.

Carson-Newman listed him at 6'2, 195. He reportedly ran a 4.49 40 at his pro day.

