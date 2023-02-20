Eagles stay or go: Tight end

Now that the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022 season is over (a little later than usual), we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the team in 2023, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll look at the tight ends.

Regarding the polls below, they are your votes on what you think the Eagles should do, not necessarily what you think they will do. Please think of them more as approval polls for each player.



Previous stay or go articles: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver

Dallas Goedert

Goedert was on his way to a 1,000-yard season when a Washington defender tried to rip his head off of his body, causing a fumble and a significant shoulder injury. Instead, he finished with 55 catches for 702 yards (12.8 YPR) and three TDs. He likely would have made the Pro Bowl, if not for an idiotic NFL rule that players on injured reserve cannot be voted in.

In the playoffs, Goedert had 16 catches for 141 yards and a TD, including a pair of difficult, crucial catches in the Super Bowl.

#JimmyVerdict: We'll wait another year for Goedert to have a monster statistical season, but he remains one of the best tight ends in the league. Stay .

Eagles stay or go: Dallas Goedert

Jack Stoll

Including the playoffs, Stoll played 658 snaps in 2022, mostly as a blocking tight end. He finished with 11 catches for 123 yards and 0 TDs, which makes sense with the star power at the skill positions in the Eagles' offense.

#JimmyVerdict: There probably isn't a lot of upside here as a receiver, but Eagles seem to really like Stoll in his role. Stay .

Eagles stay or go: Jack Stoll

Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra missed a big chuck of training camp with various injuries, and played 250 snaps on the season as a rookie, with a spike in action when Goedert was missing for five games. He finished with five catches for 81 yards.

In camp, Calcaterra showed some receiving chops, but he has a ways to go as a blocker.

#JimmyVerdict: The Eagles will continue to try to develop Calcaterra into a useful piece in the offense. Stay .

Eagles stay or go: Grant Calcaterra

Tyree Jackson

Entering 2021 training camp, Jackson was thought of as an intriguing developmental player who was transitioning from quarterback to tight end. At 6'7, 249 pounds, Jackson has excellent size for the position, and athleticism to go along it with. However, being new to the position, it was expected that progress would come along slowly.

Jackson exceeded expectations, making several nice plays each day throughout camp, while showing surprisingly good hands and continuously improved route running, to the point where he was looking like a lock to make the team. Unfortunately, Jackson injured his back (an 8-10 week injury) during joint practices against the Patriots, causing him to miss eight regular season games. In the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against Dallas, Jackson caught his first career TD pass, but he also tore an ACL later in that game.

He started the 2022 season on the PUP list, and he was activated in October. He appeared in five games, playing 34 snaps in the regular offense, with no targets, before landing on injured reserve in December.

#JimmyVerdict: Jackson will probably have one last chance in 2023 to prove that (a) he can stay healthy, and (b) look like the intriguing prospect he was in 2021. Jackson will be back in camp , I imagine, but he is probably a longshot to make the roster at this point.

Eagles stay or go: Tyree Jackson

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader