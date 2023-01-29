Eagles win and advance to Super Bowl LVII

With a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles have advanced to Super Bowl LVII. Behind big days from Haason Reddick, Miles Sanders and other emerging playoff heroes, the Birds are headed to The Big Game for the fourth time in team history.

The Super Bowl will be on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be televised on FOX.

The Eagles will play the winner of Sunday evening's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

In their most recent Super Bowl appearance during the 2017 season, the Birds, of course, brought the Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia after beating the New England Patriots 41-33.

I have a strong suspicion that a whole lot of Birds fans will be making the trip out to Arizona in two weeks. Glendale and Phoenix bars, prepare accordingly.

