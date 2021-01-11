Eagles Twitter reacts to firing of head coach Doug Pederson

Doug Pederson is officially out as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, ending a five-year run that peaked with a victory in Super Bowl LII and ended with a disastrous 4-11-1 record in 2020. His tenure was capped by the humiliation of an overt tank-job in his final game.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie reportedly met with Pederson for a second time Monday in Florida to discuss the coach's future. It appears they both walked away unable to work together, with reports suggesting Pederson was tired of being ordered around by the front office.