January 11, 2021

Report: Doug Pederson out as Eagles head coach

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Doug Pederson is out as Eagles head coach.

Doug Pederson is no longer the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, according to several reports, following one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

In his end-of-season meeting with Jeffrey Lurie last Tuesday, Pederson reportedly did not impress the owner. The two were scheduled to meet again Monday in Florida, and Pederson clearly did not have the answers Lurie was looking for.

Pederson guided the best season in Eagles history in 2017, when the team won its first Super Bowl, in large part because of Pederson's coaching style. The team narrowly made the playoffs in each of the next two seasons in 2018 and 2019, before it all fell apart in 2020. According to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Pederson tired of directives given from above:

Pederson should be an attractive option to the half dozen teams that are currently looking for a new head coach, given his very clear track record of success. In three seasons, Pederson compiled a 42-37-1 regular season record, and and 4-2 record in the playoffs.

MORE: McMullen: Eagles' dysfunction can be traced back to Lurie

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (and others), the Eagles could once again have interest in plucking their next head coach from the Andy Reid coaching tree:

Somehow, Howie Roseman survived this season, but Pederson could not. 

The Eagles confirmed reports later Monday:


We will continue to update this developing story.

Report: Doug Pederson out as Eagles head coach
