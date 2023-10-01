Final observations: Eagles 34, Commanders 31

In an overtime affair that was closer than any Eagles fan would've wanted, the Birds prevailed 34-31 over Washington to move to 4-0. Here's what I saw in the second half. If you want to read my first observations, you can find those here, too.

The Highs

• In the third quarter, Hurts lofted a pretty pass down the left sideline to A.J. Brown, who showcased some elite run-after-the-catch ability, scampering into the end zone for a 59-yard touchdown:



The Eagles needed that. Hurts needed that. Everyone in the Delaware Valley needed that. Lincoln Financial Field was rocking.

I love the aggressiveness from Nick Sirianni and the Birds' coaching nucleus after that score, going for two while trailing 19-17. A Kenny Gainwell run up gut made things 21-17. That proved handy later.

• Nicholas Morrow, have yourself a day. After a great first half that saw him picking up a third-down sack against Sam Howell, Morrow did that yet again in the third quarter. With Fletcher Cox collapsing the pocket from the interior, Morrow flew to Howell as he attempted to maneuver around, crushing him into the Linc's grass.



That makeshift linebacker tandem of Morrow and Zach Cunningham, especially with Nakobe Dean on injured reserve, is holding up better than even the most optimistic Eagles fan could've expected. Morrow was an August cut signed to the practice squad and then to the active roster. Cunningham wasn't even an Eagle two months ago at this time!

