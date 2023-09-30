Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Eric Gentry, LB, USC (6'6, 215): (8) USC at Colorado, 12:00 p.m.

At 6'6, 215, Gentry is a very tall, very skinny oddity at linebacker who transferred to USC from Arizona State after the 2021 season. In his first season at USC, he had 71 tackles, 2 sacks, an INT, 2 pass breakups and 2 forced fumbles in 11 games.

One of the things that the Eagles pointed to about Zach Cunningham's skill set is that he is tall with long arms and can disrupt passing lanes. Gentry certainly fits that mold. He is also originally from Philly, and seems to love football.

Gentry will have to put on more weight to be a viable player in the NFL, but he has some intriguing traits.

Jimmy Horn, Jr., WR, Colorado (5'10, 170): (8) USC at Colorado, 12:00 p.m.

Horn is an explosive, shifty slot receiver with some ability as a returner. He transferred to Colorado from USF.

In his first 4 games at Colorado, Horn has 27 catches for 243 yards and 2 TDs. Late round guy.

Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are both in contract years.

Javon Bullard, S, Georgia (5'11, 195): (1) Georgia at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Bullard is a slot corner / safety hybrid who tallied 46 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups, and 2 INTs (both in the National Championship Game) in 2022. He's a hitter with athleticism: