Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

Guyton began his career at TCU as a defensive lineman before moving to TE and eventually finding a home at OT. Here he is snagging a TD pass:

In 2022, Guyton transferred to Oklahoma where he started five games (1 at LT, 4 at RT). Here he is against Nebraska (at RT, No. 60). Dude can move for a 6'7, 327-pound behemoth, and he has a little nasty streak in his game, too.

Guyton is a little raw, which is fine for the Eagles' sake since he would have time to develop behind Lane Johnson.

Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati (6'2, 318): (16) Oklahoma at Cincinnati, TBD

Corleone came in at No. 16 on Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list, a rarity for a nose tackle.

He has size 18 shoes and size 11 hands. He emerged as a star last season in his debut for the Bearcats. His 94.7 percent run grade was the best, according to PFF, since Micah Parsons in 2019. Corleone was PFF’s highest rated defensive player last year, landing a spot on the AP’s third-team All-American squad — and as a backup nose tackle...

His power is something special. He benches 485, squats 605 and deadlifts 700. He also can really move, clocking 18 MPH on the GPS and running a 4.68 pro shuttle. The only defensive tackle over 300 pounds at the combine with a faster shuttle this year was Wisconsin’s 309-pound Keeanu Benton, who ran a 4.65.

In 2022, Corleone had 44 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 recoveries. The Eagles don't really have a backup nose tackle.

Oh, and of course "Don" Corleone is a Hall of Fame prospect name.

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (6'4, 260): (4) Florida State at Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

Verse was a lesser known edge rusher last year who transferred to Florida State from Albany after a 10-sack season in 2021. In his first year at FSU in 2022, Verse had 48 tackles, 9 sacks, and 17 tackles for loss in 12 games. If he declared for the 2023 draft, Verse probably would have been a first-round pick. There are no cheapies on the sacks shown below:

Verse has great burst at the snap. He can win wide, he can win inside, he can win with speed-to-power, and he's a good hand fighter. The Eagles will need to replace Brandon Graham and (ideally) also Derek Barnett.

Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson (6'1, 230): (4) Florida State at Clemson, 12:00 p.m.

This is every draft expert who projects a running back or linebacker to the Eagles in mock drafts:

So I'd like to be crystal clear that the Eagles are highly unlikely to draft Carter, who could land in the first round. But he'd be a fun fit in the Eagles' defense. Carter is uber-athletic, and almost something of a linebacker / slot corner hybrid with great cover skills and ability as a blitzer. The first highlight below, I mean, just, lol:

In 2022, Carter filled up the stat sheet with 73 tackles (10.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, and 8 PBUs. Maybe if Carter is available in Round 2 the Eagles would make an exception for a linebacker who does so many things?

Tory Taylor, P, Iowa (6'4, 232): (24) Iowa at (7) Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

If you're a punter at Iowa you better be good, and Taylor is. He was the AP first-team All American at punter after averaging 45.4 yards per punt with a net of 41.6 in 2022. He's a "pin deep" artist, as shown here:

But he's also not a noodle leg, as he had 27 punts of 50 yards or longer with a long of 70. Aussie.