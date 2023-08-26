Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's NFL Draft.

In case you were unaware, today begins "Week 0" of the college football season. It's not the most exciting slate of games, but it's football, so, whatever.



Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (6'8, 322): Navy at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

If there were one position that I would handicap the Eagles being the most likely to address with an early pick in the 2024 draft, it would be offensive tackle. As you're well aware if you follow the draft closely, the Eagles like to have succession plans in place at least a year early along the O-line. With Lane Johnson having gone on record as saying that he would like to play two more seasons, it would make sense for the Eagles to select his replacement for 2025 and beyond.



Google any 2024 mock draft, and you'll probably see Alt's name somewhere in the top 10. If he has a dominant season in 2023, Alt will probably be out of the Eagles' range, though it's worth noting that they are loaded up with extra picks in 2024.

Alt has outstanding length at 6'8, and as a tight end converted to offensive tackle he has ideal athleticism. For what it's worth, PFF had Alt down for 0 sacks allowed and 8 hurries allowed in 2022. Here he is against Ohio State.

Alt has NFL bloodlines. His dad John was a first-round pick who played for 13 years with the Chiefs, making a pair of Pro Bowls along the way.

Also, "Joe Alt" would be one of the shortest names in NFL history.

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (6'0, 227): Navy at Notre Dame

Estime's game is pretty simple. He's a north-south power back.

Estime had 156 carries for 920 yards (5.9 YPC) and 11 TDs in 2022, and is probably in line for a bigger role in 2023. Only 9 career receptions. Probably a Day 3 guy. D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, and Boston Scott are all in contract years.

Matthew Hayball, P, Vanderbilt (6'1, 187): Hawaii at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

That's right, baby. Let's just start looking at punters right off the bat, because, well, the Eagles need one, but also because there just aren't many regular position players to choose from on today's slate of games 🤷‍♂️. Hayball is an Australian-born punter who originally enrolled at Florida Atlantic, but who transferred to Vanderbilt. He averaged 45.7 yards per punt in 2021, and 45.4 yards per punt in 2022.

Calen Bullock, S, USC (6'3, 190): San Jose State at USC, 8:00 p.m.

Bullock had a big season for USC in 2022, picking off 5 passes and racking up 172 yards on his INT returns. He is a long, lanky centerfielder with obvious ball skills who does a great job of anticipating routes and reading quarterbacks' eyes.

On the downside, while he'll take opportunities to lay out vulnerable receivers if given the opportunity, Bullock is not going to be a feared box safety in the NFL, as he is otherwise more of a drag-down tackler.

Dorian Singer, WR, USC (6'0, 180): San Jose State at USC, 8:00 p.m.

Singer spent his first two years at Arizona. In 2022 he caught 66 passes for 1105 yards and 6 TDs, before transferring to USC this offseason. He has an impressive highlight reel of incredible catches.



Singer is a downfield threat with great hands and some contested catch ability because of his ball-tracking skills, even if he's not a bigger receiver. He is also dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are both in contract years, and the Eagles don't have much in the way of depth on the outside. Wide receiver feels like a position that is likely to be addressed next offseason, even with one of the best WR duos in the NFL in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.