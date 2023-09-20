Eagles-Buccaneers: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 3

The Eagles and Buccaneers are both 2-0, yet in entirely different ways.

Philly has underwhelmed but has found a way to win each of their first two contests, while Tampa Bay came swinging out of the gate in one of the early season's bigger surprises.

But now both are meeting Monday night down in Tampa. One of them is going to have to crack first. Which team is it going to be?

Here's what our writers think:

TV/STREAM: ABC, ESPN+ (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

NFL Week 3 betting odds



Book Spread Money Line Total (O/U) DraftKings PHI -4.5 PHI -205

TB +170 45.5 FanDuel PHI -4.5 PHI -230

TB +190 46 BetMGM PHI -5.5 PHI -225

TB +185 46 UniBet PHI -5 PHI -235

TB +190 46 PointsBet PHI -4.5 PHI -225

TB +185 45.5

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-0

PICK: Eagles 30, Buccaneers 20

This line was originally Eagles (-6.5), but it has since fallen to Eagles (-5). That's a curious shift. The Eagles have not played to their standard so far this season, while the Bucs have played a little over their heads. If one were to be of the mindset that each team will eventually play closer to expectations, then advantage Eagles.

I do not like this matchup offensively for the Bucs. They are dead last in rushing offense, while the Eagles have the No. 1 ranked rush defense. Will they even try to run the ball? There's a good chance that from the jump Tampa will be one-dimensional. That's not great for a Bucs offensive line — notably on the right side — that should be overmatched by the Eagles' pass rush. Of course, the Bucs do have a big, physical WR duo in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but I like the Eagles' chances of defending them with Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Josh Jobe, assuming Bradberry is good to go and the Eagles slide him inside in nickel.

On the other side of the ball, it's only a matter of time before the Eagles' loaded offense starts clicking. With an extra four days to prepare for this matchup, this feels like the game that they break out.

Evan Macy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-0

PICK: Eagles 27, Buccaneers 21

The Bucs are 2-0 and they have a tough test for the Eagles through the air, but I’m really not concerned here. Baker Mayfield should be a cakewalk for the Birds' pass rush, and healthy returns of at least a couple of their injured guys — like James Bradberry — will bring a boost. I am very interested in seeing how big of a role D’Andre Swift will play after his beast of a Week 2. It won’t be a breeze but it will be a win.

Shamus Clancy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-0

PICK: Eagles 26, Buccaneers 24

Though there are a couple of wins sprinkled in since then, the Buccaneers have been a "bad vibes" matchup for the Eagles since that fateful day at Veterans Stadium in Jan. 2003.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles made life hell for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense during Wild Card Weekend two seasons ago. Hurts has grown exponentially as a signal-caller since then, but that was his worst game as a pro QB and some of those key defensive pieces remain in Tampa.

On the other side of the ball, Mike Evans is coming off one of the best games of his career and Chris Godwin’s consistency is a rough break for a depleted Eagles secondary.



With this much rest and preparation coming off a Week 2 Thursday night game, however, I’m expecting Nick Siriamni and the Eagles’ top-flight talent to win out. I’m envisioning another win, but a bit of an ugly one that doesn’t leave Eagles fans totally confident in their two new coordinators.



A two-sack night for Jalen Carter in prime time? I’m calling it.



Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-0 PICK: Eagles 20, Buccaneers 17 Between Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and a Baker Mayfield who has been good enough to get the job done so far, I don't particularly feel great about how the Eagles' secondary might hold up, but I do feel good about the Eagles' pass rush and the offense's ability to run the football when all else fails. Those will be what get the Eagles by and to 3-0, but not without needing to hold your breath for a bit. MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 2-0

PICK: Eagles 38, Buccaneers 17

The Eagles have been under fire despite a 2-0 record. They’ve beaten two struggling squads but that’s what any good team should do. The defense has looked sharp despite injuries, with their front seven putting on a ton of pressure.

This is the week they break out and roll a team similar to last year. That switch will be flipped, finally, and take advantage of an overrated Bucs team that normally struggles early at home. This might be a more balanced attack with heavier numbers in the air, but either way a convincing win.

