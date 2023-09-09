Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the following year's draft.

A couple of weeks ago we profiled Notre Dame LT Joe Alt, who is a likely first-round prospect. Fisher, who starts at RT, is also likely to be a high pick. He is a physical finisher in the run game, he can drop his anchor in pass pro, and he has good feet. Here he is against Ohio State last year (he's No. 54):

Fisher is thought of as a somewhat raw prospect, which for the Eagles' purposes is fine. Fisher would have time to develop behind the scenes with Jeff Stoutland and could eventually take over for Lane Johnson at RT.

Demani Richardson, S, Texas A&M (6'1, 215): (23) Texas A&M at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Richardson is a prospect who could fill something of a safety/linebacker role in Sean Desai's defense. He is an instinctive player who has plenty of experience facing high level talent in the SEC.



Richardson has a similar height/weight/speed profile as Terrell Edmunds, who may only be in Philly for one season.

T'Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas (6'4, 362): (11) Texas at (3) Alabama, 7:00 p.m.

The Eagles selected Jordan Davis 13th overall in the 2022 draft, and he will be the team's starting NT this season, but the team doesn't have an obvious backup at that spot. Sweat is a 6'4, 362-pound space eater against the run, and while he isn't much of a pass rusher he does a good job of batting down passes at the line of scrimmage (4 PBUs in 2022). He's No. 93 below:

A guy playing that type of role can probably be had on Day 3.

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama (6'6, 360): (11) Texas at (3) Alabama, 7:00 p.m.

The Eagles drafted Bama's 2022 LT, Tyler Steen. Their RT was Latham, a monster 360-pounder with excellent athleticism for his size. Here he is against Texas last season:

Again, in Philly, Latham would have the advantage of understudying behind Lane Johnson for a season before eventually taking over for him at RT, or potentially also filling in at guard if Johnson plays longer than expected. He is a likely first-round pick.

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (6'2, 235): (19) Wisconsin at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.

Allen has had a pair of very productive seasons to begin his career at Wisconsin:

Braelon Allen Rush Yards YPC TD 2021 186 1268 6.8 12 2022 230 1242 5.4 11 TOTAL 416 2510 6.0 23



Allen made Bruce Feldman's "freaks" list for the second straight offseason.

Last year he made it on the strength of his power-cleaning 406 pounds and clocking a 1.49 in his 10-yard split. He benched 365. Allen has bulked up 10 more pounds to 245 now. “I’m bigger, but I am leaner now,” Allen says. “I went from 11 percent body fat to 8 percent this offseason. I’m definitely faster now.”

Some highlights:

He gives me some Rashaad Penny vibes, minus the injury history.