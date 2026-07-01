Elmwood Park Zoo offers free admission on the Fourth of July

Families can spend part of the Fourth of July at Elmwood Park Zoo without paying admission.

The Norristown zoo is offering free entry from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, as part of its America 250 celebration. Parking is also free, but advance registration is required and timed entry reservations are available while capacity lasts.

The holiday event includes live music, appearances by Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross, a 16-foot inflatable water slide, face painting and a variety of animal experiences. Visitors also can meet the zoo's newest residents, including red and gray foxes and Pallas's cats, attend keeper chats, feed giraffes, watch Wild Encounters presentations and ride the carousel and barrel train.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, including offerings at the Zoo Brew beer garden.

After visiting the zoo, attendees can head to the adjacent Elmwood Park ballfields to watch Norristown's annual Fourth of July fireworks display after sundown.

Free tickets must be reserved in advance through Elmwood Park Zoo's website.

Saturday, July 4 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd.

Norristown, PA 19401

Free with registration

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