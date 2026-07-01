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July 01, 2026

Elmwood Park Zoo offers free admission on the Fourth of July

Advance registration is required for the July 4 event, which includes live entertainment, animal encounters and family activities before Norristown's annual fireworks.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
America250 Fourth of July
Elmwood Park Zoo Giraffe Provided Courtesy/Elmwood Park Zoo

Elmwood Park Zoo is offering free admission on the Fourth of July with live entertainment, animal encounters and family activities throughout the day.

Families can spend part of the Fourth of July at Elmwood Park Zoo without paying admission.

The Norristown zoo is offering free entry from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, as part of its America 250 celebration. Parking is also free, but advance registration is required and timed entry reservations are available while capacity lasts.

The holiday event includes live music, appearances by Ben Franklin and Betsy Ross, a 16-foot inflatable water slide, face painting and a variety of animal experiences. Visitors also can meet the zoo's newest residents, including red and gray foxes and Pallas's cats, attend keeper chats, feed giraffes, watch Wild Encounters presentations and ride the carousel and barrel train.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the day, including offerings at the Zoo Brew beer garden.

After visiting the zoo, attendees can head to the adjacent Elmwood Park ballfields to watch Norristown's annual Fourth of July fireworks display after sundown.

Free tickets must be reserved in advance through Elmwood Park Zoo's website.

Fourth of July at Elmwood Park Zoo

Saturday, July 4 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Elmwood Park Zoo
1661 Harding Blvd.
Norristown, PA 19401
Free with registration

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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