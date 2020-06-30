More News:

June 30, 2020

Tank explosion at Camden County industrial plant results in residents being evacuated

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Emergencies Explosions
Explosion Camden County StreetView/Google Maps

A fire and explosion occurred at Blueknight Energy Partners in Gloucester City, Camden County, early Tuesday morning. It originated in a tank holding asphalt and residents in the surrounding area were evacuated as a result.

A fire at an industrial plant in Gloucester City blew off the top of an asphalt holding tank and resulted in the evacuation of some nearby residents.

The fire and explosion occurred at Blueknight Energy Partners, on the 200 block of Water Street, at 12:49 a.m. It damaged large tank containing asphalt, officials said. 

MORE: Borgata walks back reopening plans after New Jersey postpones resumption of indoor dining

"Operations were underway when possible vapors ignited in the head space of one of the holding tanks," Gloucester City Fire Department said. "An explosion then caused damage to the top of the holding tank structure." 

Because of the potentially hazardous materials, Gloucester City residents living between Jersey and Fourth streets were evacuated as a precaution. People have since returned to their homes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished around 8 a.m., but firefighters will remain on the scene.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. 

Blueknight Energy Partners is a crude oil and liquid asphalt supplier based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

