Fantasy football: Every NFL team's projected running back starter and backup

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined. And so, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 21:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals James Conner Darrel Williams Falcons Cordarrelle Patterson Damien Williams

Tyler Allgeier Ravens J.K. Dobbins Gus Edwards Bills Devin Singletary James Cook

Zack Moss Panthers Christian McCaffrey D'Onta Foreman Bears David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Bengals Joe Mixon Samaje Perine Browns Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Broncos Javonte Williams Melvin Gordon

Lions D'Andre Swift Jamaal Williams

Packers Aaron Jones AJ Dillon

Texans Dameon Pierce Marlon Mack

Colts Jonathan Taylor

Nyheim Hines Jaguars James Robinson Travis Etienne Chiefs Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jerick McKinnon

Isiah Pacheco Chargers Austin Ekeler Isaiah Spiller Rams Cam Akers Darrell Henderson

Dolphins Chase Edmonds Raheem Mostert Vikings Dalvin Cook Alexander Mattison Patriots Damien Harris Rhamondre Stevenson Saints Alvin Kamara Mark Ingram Giants Saquan Barkley Matt Breida Jets Breece Hall Michael Carter Raiders Josh Jacobs Brandon Bolden

Zamir White Eagles Miles Sanders Boston Scott

Kenny Gainwell Steelers Najee Harris Benny Snell Jr. 49ers Elijah Mitchell Jeff Wilson Jr. Seahawks Rashaad Penny

Kenneth Walker III Buccaneers Leonard Fournette

Rachaad White Titans Derrick Henry Dontrell Hilliard

Hassan Haskins Washington Antonio Gibson

J.D. McKissic

Brian Robinson



