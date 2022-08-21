More Sports:

August 21, 2022

Fantasy football: Every NFL team's projected running back starter and backup

By Evan Macy
Miles Sanders during a break at Eagles training camp.

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined. And so, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 21:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsJames ConnerDarrel Williams
FalconsCordarrelle PattersonDamien Williams
Tyler Allgeier
RavensJ.K. DobbinsGus Edwards
BillsDevin SingletaryJames Cook
Zack Moss
PanthersChristian McCaffreyD'Onta Foreman
BearsDavid MontgomeryKhalil Herbert
BengalsJoe MixonSamaje Perine
BrownsNick ChubbKareem Hunt
CowboysEzekiel ElliottTony Pollard
BroncosJavonte WilliamsMelvin Gordon
LionsD'Andre SwiftJamaal Williams
PackersAaron JonesAJ Dillon
TexansDameon PierceMarlon Mack
ColtsJonathan Taylor
Nyheim Hines
JaguarsJames RobinsonTravis Etienne
ChiefsClyde Edwards-HelaireJerick McKinnon
Isiah Pacheco
ChargersAustin EkelerIsaiah Spiller
RamsCam AkersDarrell Henderson
DolphinsChase EdmondsRaheem Mostert
VikingsDalvin CookAlexander Mattison 
PatriotsDamien HarrisRhamondre Stevenson
SaintsAlvin KamaraMark Ingram
GiantsSaquan BarkleyMatt Breida
JetsBreece HallMichael Carter
RaidersJosh JacobsBrandon Bolden
Zamir White
EaglesMiles SandersBoston Scott
Kenny Gainwell
SteelersNajee HarrisBenny Snell Jr.
49ersElijah MitchellJeff Wilson Jr.
SeahawksRashaad Penny
Kenneth Walker III
BuccaneersLeonard Fournette
Rachaad White
TitansDerrick HenryDontrell Hilliard
Hassan Haskins
WashingtonAntonio Gibson
J.D. McKissic
Brian Robinson

