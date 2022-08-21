Fantasy football: Every NFL team's projected running back starter and backup

August 21, 2022
Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft, when you are deep into your fantasy football draft, is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.
Though things continue to change around the NFL, most of the starters and backups have already been determined. And so, we've put together a handy guide to help you make a quick decision on whether it's worth drafting a player based on their perceived opportunity to get touches.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 21:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|James Conner
|Darrel Williams
|Falcons
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Damien Williams
Tyler Allgeier
|Ravens
|J.K. Dobbins
|Gus Edwards
|Bills
|Devin Singletary
|James Cook
Zack Moss
|Panthers
|Christian McCaffrey
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|David Montgomery
|Khalil Herbert
|Bengals
|Joe Mixon
|Samaje Perine
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Tony Pollard
|Broncos
|Javonte Williams
|Melvin Gordon
|Lions
|D'Andre Swift
|Jamaal Williams
|Packers
|Aaron Jones
|AJ Dillon
|Texans
|Dameon Pierce
|Marlon Mack
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|Nyheim Hines
|Jaguars
|James Robinson
|Travis Etienne
|Chiefs
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Jerick McKinnon
Isiah Pacheco
|Chargers
|Austin Ekeler
|Isaiah Spiller
|Rams
|Cam Akers
|Darrell Henderson
|Dolphins
|Chase Edmonds
|Raheem Mostert
|Vikings
|Dalvin Cook
|Alexander Mattison
|Patriots
|Damien Harris
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Mark Ingram
|Giants
|Saquan Barkley
|Matt Breida
|Jets
|Breece Hall
|Michael Carter
|Raiders
|Josh Jacobs
|Brandon Bolden
Zamir White
|Eagles
|Miles Sanders
|Boston Scott
Kenny Gainwell
|Steelers
|Najee Harris
|Benny Snell Jr.
|49ers
|Elijah Mitchell
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|Seahawks
|Rashaad Penny
|Kenneth Walker III
|Buccaneers
|Leonard Fournette
|Rachaad White
|Titans
|Derrick Henry
|Dontrell Hilliard
Hassan Haskins
|Washington
|Antonio Gibson
|J.D. McKissic
Brian Robinson
