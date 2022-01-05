13 people die in fire inside Fairmount rowhome; 7 victims were children

Thirteen people died in a fire inside a rowhome in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning; seven of the victims were children. At least two other people were injured.

The total number of people who died is "dynamic" while the recovery effort is ongoing, Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy, of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said during a briefing Wednesday. There were four, battery-operated, smoke detectors inside the property, but none of them were operational.

The fire happened at 869 N. 23rd St., near the corner of North 23rd and Ogden streets. Firefighters were called to the scene at 6:38 a.m. Crews found flames spewing from the second floor of the three-story rowhouse.

Heavy fire was concentrated around a kitchen on the second floor and an open stairwell to the third floor, Murphy said.

"There was nothing slowing that fire down," Murphy said. "That fire was moving."

The property is connected to the Philadelphia Housing Authority, Murphy said. There are two apartments in the building. One occupies the first floor and the rear section of the second floor. The other includes the front section of the second floor and the third floor.

Murphy said eight residents lived in the lower unit and 18 people were inside the upper unit.

Mayor Jim Kenney urged people against making judgments on the number of people living in the house.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney addresses reporters in the aftermath of a fire that killed 13 people in Fairmount. 'It's without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city's history,' he said.

"You don't know the circumstances of each and every family," Kenney said. "Maybe there were relatives or people that needed to be sheltered. Obviously, the tragedy happened and we all mourn for it. But we can't make judgment on the number of people living in the house, because sometimes people just need to be indoors."

Eight people self-evacuated from the building, Murphy said. An injured child was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and an adult was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The ages of the children who were killed are unknown at this time.

Four smoke detectors were installed during a PHA inspection of the building in 2019, Murphy said. Two more detectors were installed during an inspection in 2020, but none of them were operational at the time of the fire.

It took firefighters 50 minutes to get the blaze under control. The investigation into the cause of the fire remains active.

Kyle Medernach, who lives on the block, said he woke up this morning to the fire.

"It was a shocking moment. Everybody here in the street was out watching first thing in the morning," he said.

Medernach did not personally know the people who lived in the house, but he often saw them outside.

"It's just sad, what happened," he said, adding his heart goes out to the families. "More than anything else, that's what I'm thinking about right now. The victims, the families."

There was no word yet on what caused the fire or where it started.

"It was terrible," Murphy said. "I've been around for 35 years and this is probably one of the worst fires I've ever been to. ...We plan on making sure that this tremendous loss of life did not happen in vain."

Kenney, distraught by what had happened, described the fire as one of Philadelphia's most tragic days.

"The loss of so many people, it's such a tragic event," Kenney said. "Please keep all these folks, and especially these children, in your prayers. Losing so many kids is just devastating."

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Wednesday morning 13 people died in a fire inside a home near 23rd and Ogden Streets in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

Staff writer John Kopp contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.