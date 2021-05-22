More Culture:

May 22, 2021

'Fatherhood,' and 'Kim's Convenience,' among new titles coming to Netflix this June

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Streaming
Fatherhood, Netflix Netflix/YouTube

Titles including 'Fatherhood,' a movie starring Kevin Hart, are heading to Netflix this June.

Netflix released its latest slew of shows and movies heading to its library next month.

The comedy series "Kim's Convenience" will air its fifth and final season on Netflix on June 2. 

The show follows a family who run a convenience store in Toronto, Canada and has won a Canadian Comedy Award and multiple ACTRA Awards.

The much anticipated Kevin Hart film, "Fatherhood" hits Netflix on June 18, just two days before Father's Day. 

The movie tells the story of a widower, played by Hart, who is dealing with "doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers" as he raises his daughter alone.


A new Netflix film, "Dancing Queens," is about a dancer who gets a job cleaning at a struggling drag club in Sweden. After showing off her moves, she attracts the attention of an ambitious choreographer.

It airs June 3 and stars Molly Nutley, Fredrik Quiñones, Marie Göranzon.


The reality survival series, "Alone" will air its 7th season on Netflix on June 2. Participants have to make it 100 days in extreme conditions around the world for a chance to win $1 million. The 7th season puts these hardcore survivalists in the arctic.


Old favorites like "The Big Lebowski" and "Million Dollar Baby" are set to join the streaming service next month.

Here's a full list of what's coming to Netflix this June:

Date TBA:

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film

Jiva! — Netflix Original Series

Ray — Netflix Original Series

Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime

So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series


June 1

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want


June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — Netflix Film

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special

Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series

Dancing Queens — Netflix Film

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film

Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary

Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film

Xtreme — Netflix Film


June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9 

Awake — Netflix Film

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series

LA’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film


June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — Netflix Original Series

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series

Skater Girl — Netflix Film

Trese — Netflix Anime

Wish Dragon — Netflix Family

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series


June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series


June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary

Silver Skates — Netflix Film

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

Katla — Netflix Original Series

Silver Linings Playbook


June 18

A Family — Netflix Film

Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series

Fatherhood — Netflix Film

Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film

The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series

June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film

The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film

Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series


June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime

The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary

June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

The Ice Road — Netflix Film

Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series

June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime


June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

Here's what's leaving in June:

June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

June 28

Bratz: The Movie

June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Streaming Philadelphia Streaming Video Stream TV Television Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers vs. Wizards playoff preview: Matchups, weaknesses, and predictions for round one series
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Wizards_2_122320_USAT

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

Eagles player review: Marcus Epps edition
051821MarcusEpps

Arts & Culture

Find murals, street art on a scavenger hunt through Northern Liberties
Mural Hunt Northern Liberties

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved