'Fatherhood,' and 'Kim's Convenience,' among new titles coming to Netflix this June

Netflix released its latest slew of shows and movies heading to its library next month.

The comedy series "Kim's Convenience" will air its fifth and final season on Netflix on June 2.

The show follows a family who run a convenience store in Toronto, Canada and has won a Canadian Comedy Award and multiple ACTRA Awards.

The much anticipated Kevin Hart film, "Fatherhood" hits Netflix on June 18, just two days before Father's Day.

The movie tells the story of a widower, played by Hart, who is dealing with "doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers" as he raises his daughter alone.

A new Netflix film, "Dancing Queens," is about a dancer who gets a job cleaning at a struggling drag club in Sweden. After showing off her moves, she attracts the attention of an ambitious choreographer.

It airs June 3 and stars Molly Nutley, Fredrik Quiñones, Marie Göranzon.

The reality survival series, "Alone" will air its 7th season on Netflix on June 2. Participants have to make it 100 days in extreme conditions around the world for a chance to win $1 million. The 7th season puts these hardcore survivalists in the arctic.

Old favorites like "The Big Lebowski" and "Million Dollar Baby" are set to join the streaming service next month.

Here's a full list of what's coming to Netflix this June:

Date TBA:

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film Jiva! — Netflix Original Series Ray — Netflix Original Series Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series



June 1

Abduction American Outlaws Bad Teacher Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play Cradle 2 the Grave Flipped Fools Rush In Happy Endings: Season 1 Happy Endings: Season 2 Happy Endings: Season 3 I Am Sam Love Jones Million Dollar Baby Ninja Assassin Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen Stand by Me Starsky & Hutch Streets of Fire Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family Swordfish The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1 The Best Man The Big Lebowski The Wedding Guest The Wind What Women Want



June 2

2 Hearts Alone: Season 7 Carnaval — Netflix Film Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series Dancing Queens — Netflix Film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film Xtreme — Netflix Film



June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9

Awake — Netflix Film Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series LA’s Finest: Season 2 Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film



June 10

A Haunted House 2 Camellia Sisters Locombianos — Netflix Original Series

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series Skater Girl — Netflix Film Trese — Netflix Anime Wish Dragon — Netflix Family

June 13

The Devil Below Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series



June 15

FTA Let’s Eat Life of Crime Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family Sir! No Sir! Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series





June 16

Lowriders Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary Silver Skates — Netflix Film

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series Katla — Netflix Original Series Silver Linings Playbook



June 18

A Family — Netflix Film Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series Fatherhood — Netflix Film Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series

June 19

Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series

June 22

This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary

June 23

Good on Paper — Netflix Film The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series



June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Seventh Day Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary

June 25

The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series The Ice Road — Netflix Film Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series

June 26

Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary June 28 Killing Them Softly The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime



June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film Lying and Stealing Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary

Here's what's leaving in June:

June 1

Alone: Season 6 Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

June 21

Dark Skies

June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2 June 27 20th Century Women Tales of the City (1993): Season 1 June 28 Bratz: The Movie

June 30