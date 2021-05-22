'Fatherhood,' and 'Kim's Convenience,' among new titles coming to Netflix this June

May 22, 2021
Netflix released its latest slew of shows and movies heading to its library next month.
The comedy series "Kim's Convenience" will air its fifth and final season on Netflix on June 2.
The show follows a family who run a convenience store in Toronto, Canada and has won a Canadian Comedy Award and multiple ACTRA Awards.
The much anticipated Kevin Hart film, "Fatherhood" hits Netflix on June 18, just two days before Father's Day.
The movie tells the story of a widower, played by Hart, who is dealing with "doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers" as he raises his daughter alone.
A new Netflix film, "Dancing Queens," is about a dancer who gets a job cleaning at a struggling drag club in Sweden. After showing off her moves, she attracts the attention of an ambitious choreographer.
It airs June 3 and stars Molly Nutley, Fredrik Quiñones, Marie Göranzon.
The reality survival series, "Alone" will air its 7th season on Netflix on June 2. Participants have to make it 100 days in extreme conditions around the world for a chance to win $1 million. The 7th season puts these hardcore survivalists in the arctic.
Old favorites like "The Big Lebowski" and "Million Dollar Baby" are set to join the streaming service next month.
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — Netflix Film
Jiva! — Netflix Original Series
Ray — Netflix Original Series
Record of Ragnarok —Netflix Anime
So Not Worth It — Netflix Original Series
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes: The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — Netflix Family
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — Netflix Film
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up — Netflix Comedy Special
Creator’s File: GOLD — Netflix Original Series
Dancing Queens — Netflix Film
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 and 2 — Netflix Film
Summertime: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — Netflix Documentary
Feel Good: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Sweet Tooth — Netflix Original Series
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — Netflix Film
Xtreme — Netflix Film
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — Netflix Documentary
Vampire Academy
Awake — Netflix Film
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — Netflix Original Series
LA’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — Netflix Film
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — Netflix Original Series
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Lupin: Part 2 — Netflix Original Series
Skater Girl — Netflix Film
Trese — Netflix Anime
Wish Dragon — Netflix Family
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Elite Short Stories — Netflix Original Series
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind — Netflix Interactive Experience
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — Netflix Original Series
Lowriders
Penguin Town — Netflix Documentary
Silver Skates — Netflix Film
Black Summer: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Gift: Season 3 — Netflix Original Series
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Katla — Netflix Original Series
Silver Linings Playbook
A Family — Netflix Film
Elite: Season 4 — Netflix Original Series
Fatherhood — Netflix Film
Jagame Thandhiram — Netflix Film
The Rational Life — Netflix Original Series
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — Netflix Original Series
Nevertheless — Netflix Original Series
This Is Pop — Netflix Documentary
Good on Paper — Netflix Film
The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film
Murder by the Coast — Netflix Documentary
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
Godzilla Singular Point — Netflix Anime
The Naked Director: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — Netflix Documentary
The A List: Season 2 — Netflix Original Series
The Ice Road — Netflix Film
Sex/Life — Netflix Original Series
Wonder Boy — Netflix Documentary
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — Netflix Anime
StarBeam: Season 4 — Netflix Family
America: The Motion Picture — Netflix Film
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — Netflix Documentary
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Dark Skies
The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 27
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
June 28
Bratz: The Movie
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice
