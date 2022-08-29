FBI agent injured in accidental shooting at federal courthouse in Center City

An FBI agent suffered minor injuries Monday morning when a gun accidentally went off outside the James A. Byrne U.S. Courthouse in Center City, according to authorities.

The agent was struck in the leg while in a loading dock area, 6ABC reported. It's not clear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or came from someone else.

Philadelphia police confirmed the incident, but said PPD's involvement was limited because the incident happened on federal property, at 601 Market St., and involved federal personnel.

The FBI's Philadelphia field office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The injured agent reportedly was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident. The shooting remains under investigation.