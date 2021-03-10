More Culture:

March 10, 2021

Flyers holding charity sweepstakes for nude Gritty portrait

An artist's rendering of the Philly mascot will benefit regional organizations

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Charity Gritty
Gritty Painting Sweepstakes Courtesy/Philadelphia Flyers

Artist Benjamin Davis painted Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty in the nude on Feb. 3 at the Wells Fargo Center. A Flyers Charities sweepstakes will give one lucky fan the opportunity to own the masterpiece.

Where would you hang a nude painting of Gritty in your home? Living room? Hallway? Basement?

If you're willing to donate to Flyers Charities, the nonprofit wing of Philly's beloved hockey team, you may end up wrestling with this important home decor decision.

The Flyers announced this week that they are holding a charity sweepstakes to give away the painting of Gritty that was completed by artist Benjamin Davis during a Feb. 3 home game at the Wells Fargo Center.

RELATED ARTICLE: 23 things we've learned about the Flyers so far this season

The piece, entitled "Gritty Reclined," will be given away based on a drawing planned for March 16. The winner will receive the painting at the conclusion of the Flyers' season.

Fans interested in winning the painting can purchase three entries for $10, 10 entries for $20, 60 entries for $50 or 200 entries for $100. The sweepstakes will close just before midnight on March 15.

All proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit organizations throughout the Philadelphia area. Flyers Charities has contributed more than $30 million to support local causes since it was established.

Davis, 28, completed the painting over a period of about 90 minutes, during which time he told PhillyVoice he "spaced out" because of Gritty's overpowering presence.

"His gaze, his body — his essence, really. His belly button," Davis said.

For a little bit of charitable giving, you could be the one to spend the rest of your life enthralled by Gritty in his natural state.

