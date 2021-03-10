Flyers holding charity sweepstakes for nude Gritty portrait

March 10, 2021
Where would you hang a nude painting of Gritty in your home? Living room? Hallway? Basement?
If you're willing to donate to Flyers Charities, the nonprofit wing of Philly's beloved hockey team, you may end up wrestling with this important home decor decision.
The Flyers announced this week that they are holding a charity sweepstakes to give away the painting of Gritty that was completed by artist Benjamin Davis during a Feb. 3 home game at the Wells Fargo Center.
The piece, entitled "Gritty Reclined," will be given away based on a drawing planned for March 16. The winner will receive the painting at the conclusion of the Flyers' season.
Fans interested in winning the painting can purchase three entries for $10, 10 entries for $20, 60 entries for $50 or 200 entries for $100. The sweepstakes will close just before midnight on March 15.
Remember the February 3 game? Artist @bendavisart came to paint Gritty? Well, we are bringing you a chance to win the ORIGINAL painting! You can enter to win with our first SWEEPSTAKES! Chances to win can be purchased at https://t.co/Y49o9pcdjU for $10, $20, $50 or $100! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/vnJEbojoUe— Flyers Charities (@FlyersCharities) March 9, 2021
All proceeds from the sweepstakes will benefit organizations throughout the Philadelphia area. Flyers Charities has contributed more than $30 million to support local causes since it was established.
Davis, 28, completed the painting over a period of about 90 minutes, during which time he told PhillyVoice he "spaced out" because of Gritty's overpowering presence.
"His gaze, his body — his essence, really. His belly button," Davis said.
For a little bit of charitable giving, you could be the one to spend the rest of your life enthralled by Gritty in his natural state.