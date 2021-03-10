Flyers holding charity sweepstakes for nude Gritty portrait

Where would you hang a nude painting of Gritty in your home? Living room? Hallway? Basement?

If you're willing to donate to Flyers Charities, the nonprofit wing of Philly's beloved hockey team, you may end up wrestling with this important home decor decision.

The Flyers announced this week that they are holding a charity sweepstakes to give away the painting of Gritty that was completed by artist Benjamin Davis during a Feb. 3 home game at the Wells Fargo Center.