July 23, 2018

Internet sleuths: Who are the people in these photos?

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art

Police in Forty Fort, Luzerne County, released this photo, which was taken on a 3M Shoot "N" Share camera that was stolen six years ago but recently recovered along with other items. Police are asking the public's help in identifying the people in this photo so the items can be returned.

Internet detectives, your work may be needed in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Police in Forty Fort, Luzerne County, are asking the public to help identify the people in some photos taken years ago so it can return stolen property.

According to police, they've recently come into the possession of some property that was stolen around six years ago. Police did not specify what all was recovered — or how they recovered it — but they did share that one of the items is a 3M Shoot "N" Share camera.

LISTEN: A podcast uncovers the twisting mystery of the local 'Boy in Photo'

In an effort to try and return the property, police have released four of the photos found on that camera in the hopes that someone may recognize the people pictured.

It's a pretty simple request. It also seems ripe for some web users with investigative skills and ample time on their hands.

So, who are these people? If you know, contact police at 570-287-8586 or at police@fortyfortpd.org.

Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art

Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art


Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art

Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art


Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art

Forty Fort Police/Contributed Art


