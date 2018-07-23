Internet sleuths: Who are the people in these photos?

Internet detectives, your work may be needed in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Police in Forty Fort, Luzerne County, are asking the public to help identify the people in some photos taken years ago so it can return stolen property.

According to police, they've recently come into the possession of some property that was stolen around six years ago. Police did not specify what all was recovered — or how they recovered it — but they did share that one of the items is a 3M Shoot "N" Share camera.