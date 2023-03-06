Former NFL player Frank Gore ordered to pay fine in Atlantic City domestic violence case

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was ordered to pay a fine after pleading guilty to a low-level offense stemming from the domestic violence case filed against him last summer in Atlantic City.

According to police, Gore dragged a 28-year-old woman along a hallway of the 59th floor of the Havana Tower at the Tropicana Atlantic City Casino. The woman was naked at the time, investigators said.

Gore, 39, originally had been charged with simple assault and false imprisonment, more serious crimes that potentially could have sent him to prison. Those charged were dropped in exchange for Gore's guilty plea to violating the public health nuisance code, the Press of Atlantic City reported. He was fined $2,033.

The woman's relationship with Gore is unknown and she did not appear at the hearing.

Gore, who played 16 seasons in the NFL, ranks third on the league's list of all-time leading rushers with 16,000 yards, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton. Most of his career was spent with the San Francisco 49ers, followed by stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Gore nearly signed with the Eagles in free agency in 2015, but backed out of the deal before joining the Colts. Since retiring last year, the former running back has pursued a career in boxing.

Gore has not publicly commented on the case in Atlantic City.