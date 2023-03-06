More News:

March 06, 2023

Abandoned caiman, a relative of the alligator, rescued from FDR Park

The 3-foot reptile was likely dumped by an exotic pet owner who no longer wished to care for it, animal control officers said

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Reptiles
Caiman FDR Park Alligator ACCT Philly/Facebook

A 3-foot long caiman, a reptile native to Central and South America related to the alligator, was found in FDR Park. ACCT Philly rescued the creature, which is believed to be an abandoned exotic pet.

An unlikely creature was rescued from FDR Park in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police received a report of a reptile – initially mistaken for an alligator – in FDR Park. But experts from the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia determined the 3-foot long creature was a caiman, 6ABC reported.

MORE: Little blue penguin chick born at Adventure Aquarium in Camden

Caimans are a species of reptiles closely related to alligators. The amphibious carnivores live along the edges of rivers and other bodies of water in Central and South America.

How, then, did a caiman end up in South Philly?

According to ACCT, it was likely an exotic pet that was abandoned there.

"If you are struggling to keep your pet, or have decided that having an animal who will grow to be 5 feet long, live up to 40 years, and requires a minimum small studio apartment that is half water (kept at a minimum of 70 degrees) was not the wisest decision you made, please DO NOT simply release them," ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post.

Caimans have dwindling numbers due to the illegal exotic pet trade and desire for their skin, according to ACCT Philly. Some caiman species are currently considered conservation dependent on the IUCN Red List.

ACCT Philly has found a placement for the rescued caiman, nicknamed "Cay Man." But it is asking rescue organizations that have experience handling large exotic animals to become a partner, because the shelter expects similar dumping incidents will occur in the future. 

This isn't the first time a large reptile was spotted in Philadelphia, although the last time was under friendlier circumstances. In August, an emotional support alligator was seen taking a splash in the fountains at LOVE Park.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Reptiles Philadelphia ACCT Philly Alligators FDR Park Pets

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

5 tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Woman charged for racist rant caught on video at Hatboro pizzeria
Arrest made for Hatboro pizzeria harrasment

Sponsored

Join Philadelphia Ballet for a familiar spellbinding fairytale: ‘The Sleeping Beauty’
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet- Sleeping BeautyMain.jpeg

Mental Health

A little bit of narcissism is normal and healthy; here's how to tell when it becomes pathological
Pathological Narcissism

Phillies

Season preview: Phillies have the best catcher in baseball, and it's a big advantage
JT_Realmuto_Phillies_Blue_Jays_092022_KateFrese25.jpg

Entertainment

Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith's Oscars slap, Jada Pinkett Smith cheating scandal during Netflix special
chris rock netflix comedy special will smith oscars slap

Arts & Culture

Celebrate Women's History Month with special programs at Philly museums and libraries
Museums Womens History Month

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved