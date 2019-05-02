More Health:

May 02, 2019

City of Philadelphia to host free mental health events throughout May

Promoting mental wellness and highlighting the city's current programming

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Wellness
The City of Philadelphia will recognize May – a month dedicated to mental health awareness – by providing an array of free events.

Spearheaded by the city’s behavioral health department, the events promoting mental wellness and healing will pop up around Philly. Some events will serve to highlight the mental health services and treatments already in place to benefit residents in need, according to a city announcement.

The events cover a wide variety of mental health issues, ranging from a psychological effects of gambling workshop to First Aid training, and days dedicated to child-specific mental health awareness.

RELATED READ: Chrissy Teigen joins forces with Pa-based health network

A thought-provoking conversation with #MeToo founder Tarana Burke will serve as the centerpiece of a behavioral health symposium on ending the cycle of silence around sexual assault and harassments, the city said. Community members are invited to join in the discussion of survivors and solutions with the popular activist, who started the movement to give voice to survivors of sexual violence.

In addition, the behavioral health department hosts free wellness workshops throughout the year. These opportunities include mental health first aid certification training, 24/7 mental health screenings online, network of neighbors responding to violence, drug-free communities grant, mental health kiosks and Narcan overdose prevention and rescue trainings.

Learn more about the city's offerings here

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

