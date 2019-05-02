More Health:

May 02, 2019

Chrissy Teigen joins forces with Pa-based health network for postpartum depression awareness

#MyWishForMoms aims to normalize the discussion of postpartum depression

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Mental Health
chrissy teigan postpartum awareness Joe Russo/imageSPACE

Chrissy Teigan attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event at Center415 Event Space on February 16, 2017 in New York City.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so actress and model Chrissy Teigen is teaming up with a Pennsylvania-based health network to shed light on a mental health cause very near and dear to her heart: postpartum depression.

The celebrity has joined forces with Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based medical system that boasts a holistic health program for women with postpartum depression, dubbed AHN Women, Refinery29 reported. 

Teigen, Allegheny and others are uniting for a national campaign serving to create a safe space for women to discuss and navigate postpartum depression and anxiety called #MyWishForMoms, according to Refinery29.

Known for her social media use – she has 11 million followers on Twitter – Teigen will use the hashtag on social media platforms to encourage moms to share their wish that they had known about postpartum depression, the Pittsburgh Business Times explains.

RELATED READ: FDA approves first drug to treat postpartum depression

The newspaper reports: 

"When I was approached with this opportunity – to help be the voice for women experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety – I thought, 'this is perfect!'" Teigen said in a statement. "I'm grateful to be able to use the platform that I've been given to reduce the stigma that many women feel when talking about these very real and treatable conditions."

According to the National Institutes of Health, postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can impact women after giving birth by causing feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety and exhaustion that can impact their ability to function normally. The CDC estimates at least one in nine U.S. women experience postpartum depression symptoms.

An extremely prevalent issue facing new mothers, postpartum depression carries a stigma, with some mothers feeling ostracized. This campaign is another step in helping women cope and overcome their symptoms.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Mental Health Pittsburgh Social Media Postpartum Depression Chrissy Teigen

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Projecting first-year roles for each of the Eagles' five draft picks
050219MilesSanders

Restaurants

Six Philly brunch spots make OpenTable's top 100 in U.S.
Starr Restaurants - Parc 1

Parenting

Picking (and getting into) the right preschool
Preschool Students 05012019

Phillies

How Cliff Lee almost missed Game 1 of 2009 World Series vs. Yankees
Cliff-Lee-Phillies_050219_usat

Colleges

Swarthmore College's fraternities disband after disturbing documents leaked, four-day student sit-in
Swarthmore College fraternities disband

Food & Drink

Best brunch spots to treat mom for Mother's Day in Philly
Best spots for Mother's Day Brunch in Philly

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved