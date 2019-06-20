EAT Cafe, the pay-what-you-wish restaurant that closed in April, reopens for summer lunch program

Philly's first-of-its-kind restaurant out of Drexel University that served up quality meals for a pay-what-you-wish bill has reopened for the summer to serve kids free lunches.

EAT Cafe — which had been serving three-course meals four days a week in partnership with Drexel's Center for Hunger-Free Communities — closed its doors in April due to rising costs.

The Summer Meals program will provide lunches to kids 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program started on June 17 and will continue through Aug. 22.

The program is receiving its meals from the Nutritional Development Services — an agency with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia that's been serving free meals during students' summer breaks for 40 years.

