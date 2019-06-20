EAT Cafe, the pay-what-you-wish restaurant that closed in April, reopens for summer lunch program

June 20, 2019
Philly's first-of-its-kind restaurant out of Drexel University that served up quality meals for a pay-what-you-wish bill has reopened for the summer to serve kids free lunches.
EAT Cafe — which had been serving three-course meals four days a week in partnership with Drexel's Center for Hunger-Free Communities — closed its doors in April due to rising costs.
The Summer Meals program will provide lunches to kids 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program started on June 17 and will continue through Aug. 22.
View this post on Instagram
Our summer lunches are provided each day by @summermealsnds who makes sure each box is filled with delicious and nutritious options for kids of all ages to enjoy by getting feedback from kids in choosing their options each summer. Check out today's offerings from 11am-1pm. #summermeals #Philly #phillykids #freelunch #nokidhungry #bonappetit
A post shared by EAT(Everyone At the Table)Cafe (@theeatcafe) on
The program is receiving its meals from the Nutritional Development Services — an agency with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia that's been serving free meals during students' summer breaks for 40 years.
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.