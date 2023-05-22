Chickie's & Pete's to pay tolls for Jersey Shore travelers this Friday

With Memorial Day weekend approaching, the crowds that pack the Jersey Shore will mark the unofficial start of summer. And for those heading east from Philly, tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway will be covered by Chickie's & Pete's for an hour-long window on Friday afternoon.

The restaurant chain's "Free Toll Friday" event returns May 26 between 5–6 p.m. for all vehicles that pass through the eastbound Egg Harbor Toll Plaza exit. This is the second consecutive year Chickie's & Pete's will cover tolls during this hour ahead of the holiday weekend.

“Free Toll Friday has become one of my favorite summertime traditions,” Chickie’s and Pete’s chairman and CEO Pete Ciarrocchi said. “It’s a great way to thank all those who have supported us over the years and kick off the summer in a fun way.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Chickie's & Pete's and the South Jersey Transportation Authority held the Memorial Day weekend promotion each year since 2013. More than 285,000 drivers typically use the Atlantic City Expressway over Memorial Day weekend.

To celebrate the occasion, a kickoff event will be held at the Frank S. Farley Plaza in Hammonton from noon–5 p.m. Chickie's & Pete's will provide free Crabfries from its food truck along with other complimentary food and drinks from Hershey’s Ice Cream, Mars, Carlo’s Bakery, Applegreen and Monster Energy.

Activities at the event include meeting farm and zoo animals from Mays Landing's Funny Farm Rescue, playing with Dalmatian puppies brought by the New Jersey State Police K9 police dog team and viewing the Atlantic City International Airport's fire and rescue equipment.

More than 40 organizations, vendors, artists and exhibitors from South Jersey will distribute free samples to people who attend the kickoff celebration. The event has been planned in partnership with the Patriot Fund, a nonprofit that supports veterans returning from service. Over Memorial Day weekend, a portion of proceeds from all Chickie’s “Patriot Punch” cocktails will be donated to the organization.



“My dad and my uncles were all in the military,” said Ciarrocchi. “In fact, my Uncle George, who was my restaurant mentor, won the Silver Star for bravery. He was quite the guy, and I couldn't think of a better way to honor him.”

Free Toll Friday

Friday, May 26

5–6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Toll Plaza, with kickoff event from noon–5 p.m. at Frank S. Farley Plaza, mile marker 20

Atlantic City Expressway