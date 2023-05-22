Newbold's summer music festival returns with live music and local beer

Summer is almost here, and with the warmer weather comes a variety of outdoor block parties, festivals and celebrations in communities across Philadelphia.

On Saturday, June 10, the Newbold Community Development Corporation is hosting its annual music festival focused on blues, brews and barbecues. The neighborhood celebration will take over West Passyunk Avenue from noon–7 p.m. with live performers, food from local BBQ joints, craft vendors and plenty of beer from Philly-based breweries. Kids and leashed pets are welcome.

Proceeds from drink ticket sales will support Newbold's community beautification program. Newbold CDC plants and maintains flowers and gardens at intersections along West Passyunk Avenue and has planted more than 600 trees in residential areas since the festival was founded four years ago.



Philly-based folk musician Birdie Busch kicks off the music with a 1–2:15 p.m performance at 16th Street and West Passyunk Avenue, followed by the Philadelphia Clef Club Senior Ensemble from 2:30–3:15 p.m. The Dylan Band Trio will perform jazz standards from 3:30–4:15 p.m. Classic rock tribute band Paul Green Rock Academy takes the stage from 4:30–5:15 p.m. and dance country band Florry performs from 5:30–7 p.m.

All day long, guests can wander up and down West Passyunk Avenue and shop for crafts, including greeting cards and Philly-centric prints from Art by Alicia, graphic tees from Collingswood-based Bad Vibes Mostly and boho-inspired jewelry and accessories from Daisy Lane Studio. Other vendors include Fenny Craft Shop, Lexis Stasi and Maker Missya.

Barbecue will be served by Deke's Bar-B-Que and TNT Smoke 'N' Go. Other food trucks and vendors may be added to the festival, so those who are interested should check Newbold CDC's website for updates.

Attendees can indulge in craft brews from a handful of Philly-based breweries, including Dock Street Brewery, Cartesian Brewing, Brewery ARS and Second District Brewing in South Philly and Fishtown's Evil Genius Beer Co. Drink tickets are discounted online ($12 for two beers, $20 for four, $40 for 20 and $75 for 25) through the day of the festival or until they're sold out.

Saturday, June 10, 2023

12–7 p.m. | Beer tickets $12–$75, otherwise free

16th Street and West Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19145



