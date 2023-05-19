Food trucks, funk music return to Northern Liberties Night Market

Partying starts when the sun sets in Northern Liberties this Thursday as the neighborhood prepares for another iteration of its semi-annual night market.

The springtime Northern Liberties Night Market will take place May 25 from 5–10 p.m. It will be the first NoLibs night market of the year, with another two scheduled for September and October.



Food trucks from 31 local vendors will set up along North 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and West Laurel Street. Trucks include Bake'n Bacon, Calle del Sabor, Cousin's Maine Lobster, Gigi & Big R Caribbean & American Soul Food, The Little Sicilian, Mochinut, Mom-Mom's Polish Food Cart, Mister Softee and Philly Nuts.



There will also be live music, including a special funk concert at North Bowl (909 N. 2nd St.) As part of the bowling alley's Funk N' Bowl series, featured acts include Dopapod, Star Kitchen, West End Blend, Muscle Tough and Matisyahu. The musicians will perform in North Bowl's outdoor bar just off the sidewalk.

The Northern Liberties Night Market will happen rain or shine. Dogs are welcome, but make sure you keep your furry friends on a leash.

Thursday, May 25

5–10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

North 2nd Street between Fairmount Avenue and West Laurel Street

