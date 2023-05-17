Sample oysters and learn about the ocean at the Science History Institute's summer festival

As the weather heats up and Philadelphia residents head to the pool or the shore to stay cool, water is at the top of everyone's minds. Next month, you can learn all about it at a Science History Institute festival centered on H2O.

The Old City museum is hosting its annual Curious Histories Fest on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. This year's theme is "A Taste of Water," which will focus heavily on exploring the water we drink, swim in and bathe in, with plenty of hands-on activities for kids and adults alike.

MORE: Celebrate Juneteenth at Cherry Street Pier with the Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival

Adults can stay cool by trying out different beers from Wissahickon Brewing Co. and learn about the history of beer and water from water scientist Gary Burlingame. There will also be water and iced tea tastings from the Philadelphia Water Department and Philly-based Craft Tea.

Philly-based children's author Thembi Palmer will lead a water-themed storytime, while environmental educator Stefanie Kroll will introduce kids to macro-invertebrates — aquatic insects like snails, worms, crayfish and clams. The museum will also educate on the importance of water and impacts of pollution through its Downstream exhibit.

Guests can chow down on oysters from Choptank Oyster Company or visit food trucks like Pitruco Pizza or Schmear It while enjoying the festival programming. Music will be provided by Vinyl Tap 215 founder DJ DuiJi Mshinda. Visit the Science History Institute's Instagram in the weeks leading up to the festival for updates on vendors and programs.

Like the museum, the Curious Histories Fest is free to attend and open to the public, while food is pay-as-you-go. For more information about the Science History Institute's upcoming programming and water-themed collections, visit its website.

Saturday, June 10

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free to attend

Science History Institute

315 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106