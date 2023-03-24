More News:

March 24, 2023

Woman dragged off Philly-bound flight after altercations with passenger, police

The incident was caught on video Tuesday at Miami International Airport

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
Frontier Flight Arrest Philly Miami Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 24-year-old woman on a Frontier Airlines flight headed from Miami to Philadelphia was arrested after she allegedly got in a verbal altercation with another passenger and scratched a police officer.

A woman was dragged off a Philadelphia-bound flight and arrested in Miami after getting into an argument with another passenger, authorities said. She also allegedly scratched a police officer as she was carried away from the plane. 

Simone Bryna Kim, 24, of Killeen, Texas, was caught on video shouting at another passenger while the Frontier Airlines plane was still on the tarmac at Miami International Airport. 

MORE NEWS: Boy reportedly found naked and locked in dog cage inside Mayfair home

It's unclear what led to the dispute, but Kim allegedly threatened a male passenger.

“I’ll beat you the f*** up. What you trying to be on,” Kim said in the video, which first appeared on TikTok. “I’m going to rock your s**t.”

Another woman attempted to intervene in the argument, but Kim continued to shout at the man.

“You’re not even from Philly,” Kim said in the video.

The footage also showed police carrying Kim away by her limbs on the tarmac. Kim allegedly attempted to bite a police officer at one point during her arrest, Local10 in Miami reported

"Yesterday, during the boarding process for Flight 2326 from Miami to Philadelphia, two customers got into a verbal altercation which resulted in one of the customers being asked to deplane," Frontier Airlines said in a statement. "Upon her refusal, assistance was requested from local law enforcement."

Kim was charged with felony counts of battery on a police officer and resisting an officer with violence, along with misdemeanor charges of assault on an officer and trespassing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Miami Crime Frontier Airlines Police Flights

Videos

Featured

Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Government

Bucks County pilot lost his life on 9/11, but legislation named in his memory aims to prevent future hijackings
Bucks County Pilot

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Women's Health

How to stop peeing when you laugh
Women Laugh Pee

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Where will they finish in the NL East?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-JT-Realmuto-2022-NLDS

TV

'Bel-Air' star shows off singing skills with Usher cover on Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
jabari banks bel-air usher cover

Performances

Philadelphia Theater Company to recreate Billie Holiday's last performance with 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill'
Billie Holiday Play

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved