Boy reportedly found naked and locked in dog cage inside Mayfair home

A 6-year-old boy was found locked in a dog cage and wearing no clothing inside a Northeast Philly home on Thursday afternoon by police.

Several news outlets reported officers entered the home, on the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Mayfair, found the child naked in the cage with a pillow and a blanket.

When police arrived at the residence, they also found two girls, ages 4 and 5, standing outside in the rain and partially dressed, NBC10 reported.

Philadelphia police would not confirm the details of the investigation when contacted Thursday afternoon.

There are five children living in the home, authorities told 6ABC; two children were at school when police arrived. There also were two adults inside, an older woman, who could be a grandparent, and a man in his 40s.

A woman who claimed to be the mother of the children was taken to the Special Victims Unit, where she was questioned by police; she was not arrested. None of the children had any injuries. However, they were taken to the hospital for further evaluation, CBS3 reported.

"We don't know entirely everything that's going on here," Officer Eric Gripp said told NBC10. "We have a long investigation ahead of us. But obviously, we don't live in a world where under any situation whatsoever, we should have a child inside of a cage or young children outside standing in the rain."