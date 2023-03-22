Lower Merion man escapes carjacking from suspect posing as solar power solicitor, police say

Lower Merion police are searching for a suspect who pretended to be a door-to-door solicitor and carjacked a man at gunpoint outside his home on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at a property along the 200 block of Wiltshire Road in the Penn Wynne section of the township, police said.

When the victim returned home and parked in his driveway, a man who was standing on the property solicited him about installing solar power, police said. When the homeowner declined and walked to his door, the suspect drew a gun and attempted to force the man inside his home.

After a struggle, the suspect threatened the victim and told him to get back into his car. From the passenger seat, the suspect directed the man to several banks in the area to withdraw cash from ATMs. The suspect then instructed the man to drive into Philadelphia.

While traveling north on Broad Street, the victim jumped out of the moving car, police said. The vehicle struck a parked car and then stopped on the sidewalk. The suspect got out of the car and fled on foot toward Norris Street, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Lower Merion police shared two photos of the suspect on Facebook and asked for the public's assistance in identifying him.

For Immediate Release Officer-In-Charge: Michael J. McGrath Superintendent of Police Date and Time of News Release:... Posted by Lower Merion Police Department on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lower Merion Det. Sgt. Michael Keenan at (610) 645-6228.