March 21, 2023

Man shot dead following fight outside a West Philadelphia bar

Surveillance video shows the 44-year-old man collapse after he was hit by a bullet to the abdomen

Overbrook bar shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Following a fight, a 44-year-old man was shot once near Good Times Bar and Restaurant at the corner of 66th Street and Lansdowne Ave Monday night. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

A fight outside a West Philadelphia bar left one man fatally shot Monday night.

At around 11 p.m., in the Overbrook section of the city near N. 66th Street and Landsdowne Avenue., a 44-year-old man was shot outside Good Times bar, according to multiple media reports.

There appeared to be at least six individuals crowded around each other near the restaurant before punches were exchanged between two men, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, NBC10 reported. 

The man was shot once in the abdomen from close range before crawling back into the bar where takeout orders are served. That is where officers found him bleeding, FOX29 said. 

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he died.

A diamond chain and earbud headphones were found at the crime scene, 6ABC reported.

Surveillance video of the shooting shows the shooter walking away from the scene, police said; however, there have not been any arrests.

Officers are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to call the police. Anyone with a tip can call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online

As of Monday, there have been at least 93 homicides in Philadelphia, data from the police department shows. 

