March 19, 2023

Person of interest in custody after shooting outside hookah lounge near Temple University

Three women were injured following the incident which occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday outside of Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge on the 1000 block of Diamond Street, according to police

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
temple hookah lounge shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police have a person of interest in custody after a shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday outside of a hookah lounge near Temple University's campus, leaving three women injured.

Multiple people were injured early Sunday morning following a shooting that happened outside a hookah lounge near Temple University's campus.

Philadelphia police now have a person of interest in custody, 6ABC reported. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. outside of Hubble Bubble Hookah Lounge on the 1000 block of Diamond Street, located underneath an off-campus apartment building and across the street from the Temple football team's practice facility. 

A 23-year-old man was getting kicked out of the hookah lounge by security when he pulled out his gun and opened fire at a security guard, according to police. 

While firing his weapon, the man shot three women inside the lounge. Stray bullets struck a 20-year-old woman in the right arm, a 19-year-old woman in the leg and a 47-year-old woman in the arm, NBC10 reported. 

The security guard on the scene fired back, shooting the gunman in the left side of his torso, according to authorities.

Both Temple and Philadelphia police responded to gunfire, according to Temple. Bullet holes pierced the window of the hookah lounge, while spent casings were seen strewn along the ground on Sunday morning according to NBC10.

None of the three women injured were students at Temple University, and all three were taken to nearby hospitals where they were placed in stable condition. The 23-year-old man, who is a person of interest in the case and is in custody at this time, is listed in critical condition in a nearby hospital. The security guard was not harmed during the shooting.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

